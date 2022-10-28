Advanced search
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:13 2022-10-28 am EDT
120.10 DKK   +5.03%
Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

10/28/2022 | 09:43am EDT
28 October 2022

Notification no. 2/2022

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

For both members of the Executive Leadership Team, the notifications relate to conditional shares granted as part of performance-based remuneration for previous financial years, which have been transferred to their respective accounts.


Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 40 263 M 5 415 M 5 415 M
Net income 2022 8 789 M 1 182 M 1 182 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 97 350 M 13 092 M 13 092 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 21 663
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 114,35 DKK
Average target price 129,17 DKK
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S1.24%13 092
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%365 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%287 837
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%198 702
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 577