Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:59 2022-12-14 am EST
129.65 DKK   +1.21%
10:18aDanske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
AQ
10:18aDanske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
08:08aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 14, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

12/14/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

14 December 2022

Notification no. 3/2022

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further details, please find the attached template for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments


All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
10:18aDanske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
AQ
10:18aDanske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
GL
08:08aMarketScreener's World Press Review: December 14, 20..
MS
07:16aNovember Inflation Report May Spur Quarter-Point Rate Increase at Federal Reserve's Nex..
DJ
06:35aDanske Bank pays $2bn to settle Estonian money-laundering scandal
AQ
06:10aFitch Affirms Danske Bank A/S's Mortgage Cover Pool C Covered Bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook S..
AQ
06:03aEuropean Midday Briefing: Pre-Fed Caution Dominates Despite Sof..
DJ
05:28aSEC Charges Danske Bank with Fraud for Misleading Investors about Its Anti-Money Launde..
AQ
04:28aDanske Bank A/s : Fitch Affirms Danske Bank ASs Mortgage Cover Pool C Covered Bonds at AAA..
PU
02:18aDanske Bank A/s : Berit Behring - English CV
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 40 552 M 5 810 M 5 810 M
Net income 2022 -5 398 M -773 M -773 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 109 B 15 612 M 15 612 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 21 528
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 128,10 DKK
Average target price 147,06 DKK
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S13.41%15 612
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.24%393 284
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.39%262 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 824
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.17%162 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 388