More about the company
Danske Bank A/S is Denmark's leading bank. The activity is organized around four areas:
- retail banking;
- market and investment banking: financial brokerage, merger-acquisition consulting, portfolio management, etc.;
- insurance (Danica Pension): mainly life insurance and pension fund management;
- other: primarily management of investment funds and asset management.
At the end of 2023, the group managed DKK 1,222.2 billion in current deposits and DKK 928.2 billion in current loans.