Danske Bank A/S

Equities

DANSKE

DK0010274414

Banks

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
 11:20:00 2024-07-19 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
214.9 DKK +7.69% Intraday chart for Danske Bank A/S +4.32% +19.12%
DANSKE BANK : Q2: good beat, strong positive announcements on capital
Global markets live: Netflix, Microsoft, Tesla, Meta, Ford...
Chart Danske Bank A/S

Chart Danske Bank A/S
Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S is Denmark's leading bank. The activity is organized around four areas: - retail banking; - market and investment banking: financial brokerage, merger-acquisition consulting, portfolio management, etc.; - insurance (Danica Pension): mainly life insurance and pension fund management; - other: primarily management of investment funds and asset management. At the end of 2023, the group managed DKK 1,222.2 billion in current deposits and DKK 928.2 billion in current loans.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Danske Bank A/S

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
199.6 DKK
Average target price
221.3 DKK
Spread / Average Target
+10.89%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
DANSKE BANK A/S Stock Danske Bank A/S
+19.12% 24.74B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+23.61% 597B
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+28.11% 334B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+11.26% 268B
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+20.49% 202B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+14.84% 179B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+13.76% 172B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
+13.94% 159B
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+3.87% 157B
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Stock Commonwealth Bank of Australia
+17.74% 149B
