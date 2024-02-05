Stock DANSKE DANSKE BANK A/S
Danske Bank A/S

Equities

DANSKE

DK0010274414

Banks

Market Closed - Nasdaq Copenhagen
 10:59:38 2024-02-05 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
199.4 DKK -0.30% Intraday chart for Danske Bank A/S +6.52% +10.53%
Latest news about Danske Bank A/S

DANSKE BANK : Q4: upbeat 2024 outlook, return of a generous distribution policy Alphavalue
CAC40: slight decline despite strong interest-rate pressure and rising $ prices CF
CAC40: below 7,600, rates tense, $ climbs +0.4 CF
CAC40: down slightly, many results expected CF
CAC 40: small pre-opening gain, Powell keeps up the pressure CF
Nordea's Q4 operating profit lags forecast RE
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Monday at 12 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Friday at 4 PM ET DJ
Nordic Shares Declined Friday; Icelandair Group Took Biggest Hit DJ
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Friday at 11 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Friday at 7 AM ET DJ
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Lifted by U.S. Tech as Jobs Report Awaited DJ
CAC40: up slightly ahead of US employment report CF
China stocks slump but world markets hold firm as US payrolls loom RE
European shares jump as earnings continue to impress RE
Sweden's SBB considers listing associate PPI in Oslo RE
Danske Bank to Launch DKK5.5 Billion Share Buyback to Trim Share Capital MT
SBB Affiliate Public Property Invest Gears Up for Potential IPO on Oslo Børs MT
CAC 40: positive start to the session ahead of US employment figures CF
Transcript : Danske Bank A/S, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2024
Danske Bank A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Sweden's SBB considers listing associate PPI in Oslo RE
Danske Bank sees flat year-on-year 2024 profit; begins share buy-back RE
Danske Bank Q4 profits in line with forecast; expects unchanged 2024 result RE
Danske Bank A/S Proposes to Pay Dividend for the Second Half of 2023 CI

Chart Danske Bank A/S

Chart Danske Bank A/S
Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S is Denmark's leading bank. The activity is organized around four areas: - retail banking; - market and investment banking: financial brokerage, merger-acquisition consulting, portfolio management, etc.; - insurance (Danica Pension): mainly life insurance and pension fund management; - other: primarily management of investment funds and asset management. At the end of 2022, the group managed DKK 1,262.3 billion in current deposits and DKK 932.7 billion in current loans.
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-03-20 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Danske Bank A/S

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
200 DKK
Average target price
212.9 DKK
Spread / Average Target
+6.47%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

