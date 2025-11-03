UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock, while raising its target price to DKK 325 (from DKK 310).
"We are raising our forecasts, mainly due to higher operating income and lower cost of risk," UBS said.
"The stock is the cheapest of the Nordic banks (in terms of P/E ratio) and we maintain our buy recommendation," the broker added.
Danske Bank: UBS raises target price
Published on 11/03/2025 at 07:40 am EST
Share
UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock, while raising its target price to DKK 325 (from DKK 310).
© MarketScreener.com - 2025
Share