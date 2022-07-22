Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-07-21 am EDT
100.80 DKK   +0.84%
02:44aDanica Pension Press Release H1 2022
AQ
02:42aDanica Pension Interim Report H1 2022
AQ
02:16aCompany calendar 2023 for Danske Bank A/S
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danske Bank axes dividends again over Estonia case

07/22/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPENHAGEN, July 22 (Reuters) - Danske Bank will not pay 2021 dividends, meant to be paid out each quarter this year, as it is still in discussions with Danish and U.S. authorities over involvement in a money laundering scandal in Estonia, the bank said on Friday.

"The board of directors has decided that Danske Bank will not pay out dividends for 2021 in connection with the announcement of the interim report for the second quarter of 2022," Danske said.

Denmark's biggest lender has said it faces a potentially "material" fine over its involvement in the scandal, in which more than 200 billion euros ($210 billion) of payments were funnelled through its now closed Estonian branch.

After paying a dividend of 2 Danish crowns ($0.27) per share in March, Danske said it would pay out a remaining 5.50 crowns per share in three tranches in connection with its quarterly reports this year.

But in April, Danske decided not to pay a dividend for the first quarter, because it had begun "discussions with U.S. and Danish authorities on resolution of the Estonia matter".

"These discussions have not been concluded," Danske said on Friday after it published second quarter earnings, adding that it could not comment on the timing or the size of a potential settlement or fine.

On Friday, Danske Bank reported second-quarter earnings in line with estimates published by the bank earlier in July, after it cut its full-year net profit outlook, citing rapidly rising interest rates and unfavourable financial market conditions.

The lender's underlying business remained robust despite "high volatility in the financial markets and general economic turbulence," Danske's Chief Executive Carsten Egeriis said.

($1 = 7.3067 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
02:44aDanica Pension Press Release H1 2022
AQ
02:42aDanica Pension Interim Report H1 2022
AQ
02:16aCompany calendar 2023 for Danske Bank A/S
GL
02:15aCompany calendar 2023 for Danske Bank A/S
AQ
02:14aDanske Bank axes dividends again over Estonia case
RE
01:45aDanske Bank axes dividends again over Estonia case
RE
01:44aDANSKE BANK A/S : Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment - Q2 2022
PU
01:44aDANSKE BANK A/S : Q2-22 Conference call presentation
PU
01:44aDANSKE BANK A/S : Investor Presentation - Q2 2022
PU
01:31aIncreased customer activity and volume growth drive continually solid progress in core ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 42 327 M 5 797 M 5 797 M
Net income 2022 11 713 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,34x
Yield 2022 7,24%
Capitalization 85 811 M 11 752 M 11 752 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 21 854
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 100,80 DKK
Average target price 128,78 DKK
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Fredrik Lindstrom Group Chief Information Officer
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-10.76%11 752
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.67%335 900
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.37%268 055
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%222 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%162 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.96%162 035