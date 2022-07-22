Danske Bank axes dividends again over Estonia case

COPENHAGEN, July 22 (Reuters) - Danske Bank will
not pay 2021 dividends, meant to be paid out each quarter this
year, as it is still in discussions with Danish and U.S.
authorities over involvement in a money laundering scandal in
Estonia, the bank said on Friday.
"The board of directors has decided that Danske Bank will
not pay out dividends for 2021 in connection with the
announcement of the interim report for the second quarter of
2022," Danske said.
Denmark's biggest lender has said it faces a potentially
"material" fine over its involvement in the scandal, in which
more than 200 billion euros ($210 billion) of payments were
funnelled through its now closed Estonian branch.
After paying a dividend of 2 Danish crowns ($0.27) per share
in March, Danske said it would pay out a remaining 5.50 crowns
per share in three tranches in connection with its quarterly
reports this year.
But in April, Danske decided not to pay a dividend for the
first quarter, because it had begun "discussions with U.S. and
Danish authorities on resolution of the Estonia matter".
"These discussions have not been concluded," Danske said on
Friday after it published second quarter earnings, adding that
it could not comment on the timing or the size of a potential
settlement or fine.
On Friday, Danske Bank reported second-quarter earnings in
line with estimates published by the bank earlier in July, after
it cut its full-year net profit outlook, citing rapidly rising
interest rates and unfavourable financial market conditions.
The lender's underlying business remained robust despite
"high volatility in the financial markets and general economic
turbulence," Danske's Chief Executive Carsten Egeriis said.
($1 = 7.3067 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and Edmund Klamann)