COPENHAGEN, July 21 (Reuters) - Danske Bank on Friday raised its full-year profit guidance and said it would resume paying dividends to its shareholders on forecast-beating earnings in the second quarter.

"In the first half of the year, we improved our profitability and continued to make progress towards meeting our ambitions for 2023," CEO Carsten Egeriis said in a statement.

Denmark's largest lender now expects net profit for 2023 to land in the range of 18.5 billion to 20.5 billion Danish crowns ($2.77 billion to $3.06 billion), up from an earlier estimate of between 16.5 billion and 18.5 billion crowns.

The bank, which paid no dividend for 2022 due to a $2 billion settlement in the United States and Denmark over a massive money-laundering scandal, said it would pay an interim dividend of 7 Danish crowns per share on July 26.

($1 = 6.6897 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Tom Hogue)