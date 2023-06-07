Advanced search
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:49 2023-06-06 am EDT
148.80 DKK   +0.34%
02:09aDanske Bank to Exit Personal Customer Market in Norway
MT
02:07aDanske Bank raises profit goal, puts Norway retail unit up for sale
RE
02:00aDanske Bank Plans Return to Dividend in Fiscal H1
MT
Danske Bank raises profit goal, puts Norway retail unit up for sale

06/07/2023 | 02:07am EDT
A person rides a bicycle past a Danske Bank branch in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank on Wednesday raised its long-term earnings target and said it plans to divest its Norwegian retail business as part of a strategy to catch up with more profitable Nordic rivals.

Denmark's largest lender now aims for a return on equity (ROE) by 2026 of 13%, up from a previous goal of between 8.5% to 9%, and a cost-income ratio of around 45%, down from a mid-50s percentage goal earlier.

"Danske Bank has during recent years made fundamental changes to refocus the bank, reduce our risk exposure, develop our organisation and accelerate our commercial momentum," said CEO Carsten Egeriis.

Over the last few years, Danske has poured money into anti-money laundering measures and digital systems, investments which left the lender lagging behind its Nordic competitors on earnings.

Rival Nordic banks Nordea and DNB both have long-term ROE targets of more than 13%, while Swedbank has a goal of at least 15%.

As part of its new strategy, Danske announced it would exit the Norwegian retail customer market to focus on large businesses in the Nordic country instead. The process of finding a new owner was "well-progressed," it said.

Danske Bank is Norway's third-biggest bank after DNB and Nordea with a market share of close to 5%, regulatory data shows.

Danske also said it would double investments into the strategic development of the bank, including digital platforms, expert advisory services and sustainability.

The lender's new financial targets are based on an assumption of 3% lending growth and less than 1% growth in deposits, Danske said.

Danske, which paid no dividend for 2022 due to a $2 billion settlement in the United States and Denmark over a massive money-laundering scandal, said it will restart dividend payments when it reports results for the first half of 2023 in July.

($1 = 6.9713 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik)

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 0.34% 148.8 Delayed Quote.8.38%
DNB BANK ASA 0.44% 192.15 Real-time Quote.-1.18%
NORDEA BANK ABP -0.16% 110.52 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
SWEDBANK AB 0.00% 174.2 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
Financials
Sales 2023 51 254 M 7 357 M 7 357 M
Net income 2023 18 292 M 2 625 M 2 625 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,97x
Yield 2023 7,67%
Capitalization 128 B 18 331 M 18 331 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 21 205
Free-Float 77,7%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S8.38%18 331
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.89%406 461
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%227 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%165 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.07%151 777
