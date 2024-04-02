Company announcement no. 14 2024













2 April 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 13

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 13:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement3,314,168198.2717657,105,765
25/03/2024282,872204.400757,819,235
26/03/2024200,000207.228641,445,720
27/03/2024181,200206.126837,350,176
    
    
Total accumulated over week 13664,072205.7234136,615,131
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme3,978,240199.5156793,720,896

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.46% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

