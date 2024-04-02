Company announcement no. 14 2024



























2 April 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 13

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 13:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,314,168 198.2717 657,105,765 25/03/2024 282,872 204.4007 57,819,235 26/03/2024 200,000 207.2286 41,445,720 27/03/2024 181,200 206.1268 37,350,176 Total accumulated over week 13 664,072 205.7234 136,615,131 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,978,240 199.5156 793,720,896

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.46% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

