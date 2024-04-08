Company announcement no. 15 2024













8 April 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 14

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 14:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement3,978,240199.5156793,720,896
02/04/202425,000207.82435,195,608
03/04/202443,000209.32989,001,181
04/04/202456,794209.931111,922,827
05/04/2024110,500206.753422,846,251
    
Total accumulated over week 14235,294208.105048,965,866
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,213,534199.9952842,686,762

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.49% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


