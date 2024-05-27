Company announcement no. 22 2024



























27 May 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 21

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 21:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 7,884,205 200.2658 1,578,936,765 21/05/2024 61,600 200.1520 12,329,363 22/05/2024 60,000 200.5144 12,030,864 23/05/2024 59,245 202.0041 11,967,733 24/05/2024 58,711 200.4466 11,768,420 Total accumulated over week 21 239,556 200.7730 48,096,380 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 8,123,761 200.2808 1,627,033,146

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.94% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00





