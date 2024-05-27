Company announcement no. 22 2024













27 May 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 21

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 21:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement7,884,205200.26581,578,936,765
21/05/202461,600200.152012,329,363
22/05/202460,000200.514412,030,864
23/05/202459,245202.004111,967,733
24/05/202458,711200.446611,768,420
    
Total accumulated over week 21239,556200.773048,096,380
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme8,123,761200.28081,627,033,146

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.94% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


