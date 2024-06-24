|Company announcement no. 26 2024
24 June 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 25
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 25:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|9,585,887
|201.0500
|1,927,243,055
|17/06/2024
|120,793
|205.5472
|24,828,663
|18/06/2024
|153,000
|206.1182
|31,536,085
|19/06/2024
|121,170
|206.9591
|25,077,234
|20/06/2024
|120,000
|207.2864
|24,874,368
|21/06/2024
|153,530
|205.3132
|31,521,736
|Total accumulated over week 25
|668,493
|206.1923
|137,838,085
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|10,254,380
|201.3853
|2,065,081,140
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.19% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
