8 July 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 27

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 27:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 10,730,990 201.6563 2,163,971,819 01/07/2024 75,000 209.2045 15,690,338 02/07/2024 133,462 205.5017 27,426,668 03/07/2024 153,283 206.4748 31,649,077 04/07/2024 76,278 207.6019 15,835,458 05/07/2024 188,159 205.8407 38,730,780 Total accumulated over week 27 626,182 206.5411 129,332,320 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme



11,357,172



201.9256



2,293,304,139

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.32% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

