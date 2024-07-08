|Company announcement no. 29 2024
8 July 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 27
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 27:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|10,730,990
|201.6563
|2,163,971,819
|01/07/2024
|75,000
|209.2045
|15,690,338
|02/07/2024
|133,462
|205.5017
|27,426,668
|03/07/2024
|153,283
|206.4748
|31,649,077
|04/07/2024
|76,278
|207.6019
|15,835,458
|05/07/2024
|188,159
|205.8407
|38,730,780
|Total accumulated over week 27
|626,182
|206.5411
|129,332,320
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
11,357,172
201.9256
2,293,304,139
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.32% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
