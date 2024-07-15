



Company announcement no. 30 2024



























15 July 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 28

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 28:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 11,357,172 201.9256 2,293,304,139 08/07/2024 147,500 205.2612 30,276,027 09/07/2024 200,000 203.3911 40,678,220 10/07/2024 160,000 204.8479 32,775,664 11/07/2024 96,988 205.8266 19,962,710 12/07/2024 80,000 205.7729 16,461,832 Total accumulated over week 28 684,488 204.7581 140,154,453 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 12,041,660 202.0866 2,433,458,593

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.40% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

