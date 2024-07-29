Company announcement no. 33 2024



























Group Communications

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. +45 45 14 00 00







29 July 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 30

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 30:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 12,747,205 202.0370 2,575,407,426 22/07/2024 25,147 208.4961 5,243,051 23/07/2024 25,000 211.4949 5,287,373 24/07/2024 25,000 212.3521 5,308,803 25/07/2024 52,932 208.2224 11,021,628 26/07/2024 86,970 209.0670 18,182,557 Total accumulated over week 30 215,049 209.4565 45,043,411 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 12,962,254 202.1601 2,620,450,838

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.50% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

