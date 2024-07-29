|Company announcement no. 33 2024
|Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
29 July 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 30
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 30:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|12,747,205
|202.0370
|2,575,407,426
|22/07/2024
|25,147
|208.4961
|5,243,051
|23/07/2024
|25,000
|211.4949
|5,287,373
|24/07/2024
|25,000
|212.3521
|5,308,803
|25/07/2024
|52,932
|208.2224
|11,021,628
|26/07/2024
|86,970
|209.0670
|18,182,557
|Total accumulated over week 30
|215,049
|209.4565
|45,043,411
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|12,962,254
|202.1601
|2,620,450,838
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.50% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
- Company announcement no 33 2024
- Individual Transactions - Week 30