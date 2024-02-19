|Company announcement no. 6 2024
|Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95
19 February 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 7
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 7:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|540,000
|195.0744
|105,340,162
|12/02/2024
|120,000
|195.2462
|23,429,544
|13/02/2024
|120,000
|196.1914
|23,542,968
|14/02/2024
|120,000
|195.7857
|23,494,284
|15/02/2024
|120,000
|194.7572
|23,370,864
|16/02/2024
|120,000
|194.2309
|23,307,708
|Total accumulated over week 7
|600,000
|195.2423
|117,145,368
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,140,000
|195.1627
|222,485,530
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.13% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
- Company announcement no 6 2024
- Individual Transactions - Week 7