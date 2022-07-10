Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Danske cuts profit outlook due to challenging financial market conditions

07/10/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Danske Bank signs are seen on the bank's headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark

(Reuters) - Danske Bank on Sunday reduced its full-year net profit outlook, hurt by rapidly rising interest rates and unfavorable financial market conditions.

Danske revised net profit to 10 billion to 12 billion Danish crowns ($1.64 billion) from the previous guidance of 13-15 billion crowns.

"... we revise our net profit guidance for the year based on significantly lower expectations for trading income and income from our insurance business," Chief Executive Officer Carsten Egeriis said in a press release.

The company also slightly revised its cost guidance to around 25.5 billion crowns.

In April, the bank reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit, citing higher costs and turbulent financial markets.

($1 = 7.3037 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42 641 M 5 835 M 5 835 M
Net income 2022 12 335 M 1 688 M 1 688 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,07x
Yield 2022 7,34%
Capitalization 86 833 M 11 883 M 11 883 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 21 854
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 102,00 DKK
Average target price 128,94 DKK
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Fredrik Lindstrom Group Chief Information Officer
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-9.69%11 883
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.55%335 881
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.39%256 128
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-2.73%239 468
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.89%167 164
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.38%152 296