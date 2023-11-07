The transaction is still expected to be completed by the end of 2024, Danske Bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Norwegian competition authority has postponed its decision on whether to permit or block Nordea's purchase of Danske Bank's personal customer business in Norway, the Danish bank said on Tuesday.
The transaction is still expected to be completed by the end of 2024, Danske Bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
