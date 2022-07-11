Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Danske Bank A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:07 2022-07-11 am EDT
97.93 DKK   -3.99%
03:24aEUROPE : European shares slide on energy supply crunch, COVID woes
RE
01:09aShips get older and slower as emissions rules bite
RE
12:11aDanske Bank Cuts FY22 Profit Forecast Amid Volatile Market Conditions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energy supply crunch, COVID woes weigh on European stocks

07/11/2022 | 04:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Nord Stream I to start annual maintenance later in the day

* Miners lead gains on resurgent China COVID-19 fears

* Danske Bank, Wizz Air slide after results

* U.S. inflation data eyed to make bets on Fed tightening

July 11 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, gripped by investor concerns over energy supply crunch, while fresh COVID-19 cases in China and the discovery of a new coronavirus variant dented commodity-linked stocks.

Nord Stream I, the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany, starts annual maintenance on Monday. Flows are expected to stop for 10 days, but markets fear the shut-down might be extended due to war in Ukraine and could disrupt plans to fill storage for winter.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index broke a three-day winning streak to drop 0.8%, after posting its best week in seven on Friday.

Investors are worried about the effects on industries across the board, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said, adding that if emergency plans implemented by the government include rationing, then they would really hurt growth within economies highly reliant on exports from Russia.

A complete halt of Nord Stream I would keep European gas prices higher for longer, piling pressure on the European Central Bank, which is set to increase its key interest rate later this month for the first time in more than a decade.

Uniper, among the first to flag a hit from falling Russian supplies, fell 7.6% as a dispute between Germany and Finland over the cost of rescuing the gas importer flared.

All major European sectors were in red, led by a 2.5% fall in miners as metal and iron ore ore prices slumped on worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Shanghai leading to more curbs.

Luxury stocks, which derive a chunk of their demand from China, slipped with LVMH losing 1.9%.

Markets have had a tough couple of weeks on recession worries, and the euro approaching parity with the dollar adds to investor worries about the hit to earnings.

Investor will be watching U.S. June inflation data due on Wednesday, after stronger-than-expected jobs data last week firmed the case for another 75-basis-point hike by the Federal Reserve this month.

"All we need now is a strong U.S. CPI print, and a 75bps hike from the FOMC later this month will be seen as the most likely outcome, very much reinforcing the fear that bringing inflation back to target will trump any concerns about slowing growth," said Stuart Cole, senior macro strategist at Equiti Capital.

Among earnings, shares of Danske Bank and Wizz Air slipped 4% each after dour forecasts.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.10% 0.67243 Delayed Quote.5.42%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.52% 0.68091 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.04% 1.18219 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.40% 1.19682 Delayed Quote.-11.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.07% 0.760312 Delayed Quote.8.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.76968 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
DANSKE BANK A/S -4.22% 97.7 Delayed Quote.-9.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.42% 1.01241 Delayed Quote.-10.44%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -0.27% 811.8 Delayed Quote.-39.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.53% 0.012456 Delayed Quote.5.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012594 Delayed Quote.-6.04%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE -1.73% 596.4 Real-time Quote.-16.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.24% 0.61695 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.68% 950.94 Delayed Quote.-13.30%
UNIPER SE -8.06% 10.04 Delayed Quote.-73.88%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.42% 0.987742 Delayed Quote.11.65%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.61% 61.914 Delayed Quote.-15.93%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -3.91% 1784 Delayed Quote.-55.62%
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
03:24aEUROPE : European shares slide on energy supply crunch, COVID woes
RE
01:09aShips get older and slower as emissions rules bite
RE
12:11aDanske Bank Cuts FY22 Profit Forecast Amid Volatile Market Conditions
MT
07/10Danske cuts profit outlook due to challenging financial market conditions
RE
07/10Due to challenging financial market conditions, Danske Bank A/S revises 2022 net profit..
AQ
07/10Due to challenging financial market conditions, Danske Bank A/S revises 2022 net profit..
GL
07/07Final results of the voluntary cash offer by EG Norge AS to acquire all shares in Ørn S..
AQ
07/06DANSKE BANK A/S : Principal Adverse Impact Statement Financial Market Participant
PU
07/05Minimum acceptance level reached regarding the voluntary cash offer by EG Norge AS to a..
AQ
07/05Explosion in number of mobile bank users - and now Danske Bank's customers are getting ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DANSKE BANK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 42 641 M 5 835 M 5 835 M
Net income 2022 12 335 M 1 688 M 1 688 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,07x
Yield 2022 7,34%
Capitalization 86 833 M 11 883 M 11 883 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 21 854
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 102,00 DKK
Average target price 128,94 DKK
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Fredrik Lindstrom Group Chief Information Officer
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-9.69%11 883
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.78%335 881
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.55%256 128
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-2.73%239 468
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.89%167 164
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.26%152 296