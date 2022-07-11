Energy supply crunch, COVID woes weigh on European stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Nord Stream I to start annual maintenance later in the day
* Miners lead gains on resurgent China COVID-19 fears
* Danske Bank, Wizz Air slide after results
* U.S. inflation data eyed to make bets on Fed tightening
July 11 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, gripped
by investor concerns over energy supply crunch, while fresh
COVID-19 cases in China and the discovery of a new coronavirus
variant dented commodity-linked stocks.
Nord Stream I, the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian
gas to Germany, starts annual maintenance on Monday. Flows are
expected to stop for 10 days, but markets fear the shut-down
might be extended due to war in Ukraine and could disrupt plans
to fill storage for winter.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index broke a three-day
winning streak to drop 0.8%, after posting its best week in
seven on Friday.
Investors are worried about the effects on industries across
the board, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said, adding that if emergency
plans implemented by the government include rationing, then they
would really hurt growth within economies highly reliant on
exports from Russia.
A complete halt of Nord Stream I would keep European gas
prices higher for longer, piling pressure on the European
Central Bank, which is set to increase its key interest rate
later this month for the first time in more than a decade.
Uniper, among the first to flag a hit from falling
Russian supplies, fell 7.6% as a dispute between Germany and
Finland over the cost of rescuing the gas importer flared.
All major European sectors were in red, led by a 2.5% fall
in miners as metal and iron ore ore prices slumped on
worries about rising COVID-19 cases in Shanghai leading to more
curbs.
Luxury stocks, which derive a chunk of their demand from
China, slipped with LVMH losing 1.9%.
Markets have had a tough couple of weeks on recession
worries, and the euro approaching parity with the dollar adds to
investor worries about the hit to earnings.
Investor will be watching U.S. June inflation data due on
Wednesday, after stronger-than-expected jobs data last week
firmed the case for another 75-basis-point hike by the Federal
Reserve this month.
"All we need now is a strong U.S. CPI print, and a 75bps
hike from the FOMC later this month will be seen as the most
likely outcome, very much reinforcing the fear that bringing
inflation back to target will trump any concerns about slowing
growth," said Stuart Cole, senior macro strategist at Equiti
Capital.
Among earnings, shares of Danske Bank and Wizz
Air slipped 4% each after dour forecasts.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)