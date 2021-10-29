Insider transaction disclosures no. 3

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manage-

rial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Berit Behring

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Member of the Executive Leadership Team of Danske Bank A/S, Head of Large Corporates & Institutions b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Danske Bank A/S b) LEI MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial Conditional shares instrument, type of instrument Identification code DK0010274414 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional shares granted as part of performance-based remuneration for the financial year 2017 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0 2,409

Aggregated information