Insider transaction disclosures no. 3

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manage-
rial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Member of the Executive Leadership Team of Danske Bank A/S, Head of
Large Corporates & Institutions
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Danske Bank A/S
LEI
MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Conditional shares
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
DK0010274414
b)
Nature of the transaction
Conditional shares granted as part of performance-based remuneration for
the financial year 2017
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 0
2,409
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
- Total number of conditional shares: 2,409
|
- Total price: DKK 0
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-29
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manage-
rial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Member of the Executive Leadership Team of Danske Bank A/S, Head of
Group HR
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Danske Bank A/S
LEI
MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
Conditional shares
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
DK0010274414
b)
Nature of the transaction
Cash settlement in connection with exercise of conditional shares as part of
performance-based remuneration for the financial year 2020
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
DKK 109.331
1,385
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
- Total number of conditional shares: 1,385
- Total cash settlement: DKK 151,423.435
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-29
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
