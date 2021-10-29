Log in
Insider transaction disclosures no. 3

10/29/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manage-

rial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Berit Behring

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Executive Leadership Team of Danske Bank A/S, Head of

Large Corporates & Institutions

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Danske Bank A/S

b)

LEI

MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Conditional shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

DK0010274414

b)

Nature of the transaction

Conditional shares granted as part of performance-based remuneration for

the financial year 2017

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 0

2,409

  1. Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

- Total number of conditional shares: 2,409

- Total price: DKK 0

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging manage-

rial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Karsten Breum

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Executive Leadership Team of Danske Bank A/S, Head of

Group HR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Danske Bank A/S

b)

LEI

MAES062Z21O4RZ2U7M96

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Conditional shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

DK0010274414

b)

Nature of the transaction

Cash settlement in connection with exercise of conditional shares as part of

performance-based remuneration for the financial year 2020

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 109.331

1,385

  1. Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

- Total number of conditional shares: 1,385

- Total cash settlement: DKK 151,423.435

-

Price

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-10-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

Disclaimer

Danske Bank A/S published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
