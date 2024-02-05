Citi's Big Turnaround Hinges on This Lagging Business

The collapse of the wealth-management business is one reason why Citi's stock is stuck in a deep slump and CEO Jane Fraser is under pressure to boost profits.

A 3% Mortgage Sounds Too Good to Be True. In Many Cases It Is.

High interest rates have created buzz around mortgage "assumptions," but buyers must wade through red tape and find a willing mortgage company.

Wall Street Gets Laser Eyes in Bid for Bitcoin ETF Bucks

After years of tiptoeing around cryptocurrencies, big financial firms are racing to lure Main Street investors into these mostly unregulated markets, seeking a fresh source of revenue.

Goldman Shakes Up Management Committee

Goldman Sachs is making changes to its management committee, the latest sign of the power dynamics at the Wall Street firm.

Why Major U.S. Cities Are Becoming a Problem for Foreign Banks

International banks often have greater exposure to U.S. downtowns and big cities.

Justice Department Charges Three People in $400 Million FTX Mystery Hack

The hack coincided with the crypto exchange's meltdown more than a year ago.

Evergrande's Collapse Followed Backroom Battle Between Wall Street and Chinese Banks

A group of investors opposed a restructuring plan they felt would have advantaged Chinese banks over themselves, people familiar with the matter said.

Stocks for the Looong Run: Could Japan's Lost Decades Happen in America?

Tokyo's market has almost broken even after 34 years, pointing to the dangers of extreme bubbles.

CaixaBank Lifts Profitability Target

CaixaBank now expects its return on tangible equity to be above 15% in 2024, after fourth-quarter net profit rose on higher net interest income.

Danske Bank Plans Buyback, Sees Flat Profits

Danske Bank launched a new $800 million share buyback after it reported in-line fourth-quarter earnings, but forecast flat profit growth in 2024.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-24 0015ET