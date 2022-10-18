Advanced search
    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:45 2022-10-18 am EDT
98.96 DKK   +2.06%
03:18aOutThink raises $10 million to track human errors behind data breaches
RE
03:09aLondon Stocks Seen Tracking Global Markets Higher
DJ
10/17Danske Bank A/s : Comment on DFSAs statement on money laundering and terrorism financing
PU
OutThink raises $10 million to track human errors behind data breaches

10/18/2022 | 03:18am EDT
(Reuters) - London-based cybersecurity company OutThink has raised $10 million in early-stage investments backed by venture capital firm AlbionVC, it said on Tuesday, as it looks to help organisations identify human behaviour that can lead to data breaches.

The company, which says human behaviour is the source of 91% of data breaches, uses machine learning, natural language processing and applied psychology to identify, understand and manage the attitudes, intentions and sentiment of individuals.

Founded by a team of chief information security officers, security experts and researchers, the group said organisations carried a "significant level of risk" despite considerable investment in cybersecurity technology and security awareness solutions, especially as remote working practices grow.

"The fact cybercrime continues to rise proves such conventional approaches aren't working and there is an urgent need for a new, more effective approach," OutThink said in a statement.

The financing, in which TriplePoint Capital, Forward Partners, Gapminder and Innovate UK took part, brings the firm's total funding to $11.4 million. The money will be used to speed up its international distribution.

OutThink said its platform was used by major organisations, including Whirlpool, Danske Bank, Rothschild and NatWest.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Supantha Mukherjee and Mark Potter)

By Juliette Portala


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 1.75% 98.72 Delayed Quote.-14.16%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 1.59% 237.3 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
ROTHSCHILD & CO -0.30% 33.65 Real-time Quote.-16.36%
WHIRLPOOL 1.22% 140.91 Delayed Quote.-40.68%
WHIRLPOOL S.A. 0.18% 5.55 Delayed Quote.-30.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 40 055 M 5 285 M 5 285 M
Net income 2022 9 604 M 1 267 M 1 267 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,72x
Yield 2022 6,18%
Capitalization 82 545 M 10 891 M 10 891 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 21 663
Free-Float 77,7%
