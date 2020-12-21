Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Danske Bank A/S    DANSKE   DK0010274414

DANSKE BANK A/S

(DANSKE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Proposed Swedish bank tax reported to EU Commission

12/21/2020 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Swedbank in Tallinn

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish banking lobby group said on Monday it would file a complaint to the European Commission over a banking tax proposed by the Swedish government, arguing that the tax would violate European Union state aid rules.

The Swedish centre-left government has long sought to hike taxes on banks and has had several prior attempts rejected. It proposed the new tax, which taxes banks based the amount of debt they hold, in September, saying it would increase tax revenues by 5 billion Swedish crowns ($595 million) in 2022.

"It is clear that the tax would have negative effects on growth, jobs and financial stability," said Hans Lindberg, chief executive at the Swedish Bankers' Association. "In addition, the tax is significantly selective and distorts competition in such a way that it infringes EU state aid rules."

Sweden's top three banks are Swedbank, SEB, Handelsbanken but the tax also applies to foreign banks' operations in Sweden and would also affect Finland's Nordea and Denmark's Danske.

($1 = 8.4070 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK A/S 1.35% 99.26 Delayed Quote.-9.30%
NORDEA BANK ABP -2.76% 66.8 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB -2.53% 83.48 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB -3.00% 80.8 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
SWEDBANK AB -1.82% 142.42 Delayed Quote.4.09%
All news about DANSKE BANK A/S
06:30aProposed Swedish bank tax reported to EU Commission
RE
03:55aDANSKE BANK A/S : US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control Closes Probe In..
MT
03:26aDANSKE BANK A/S : shares up after U.S. Treasury drops investigation
RE
12/19DANSKE BANK A/S : No Action Letter received by Danske Bank A/S from the U.S. Dep..
AQ
12/17Partial exercise of overallotment option in connection with the initial publi..
AQ
12/17Stabilization Period Notice and End of Stabilization Period Notice
AQ
12/17DANSKE BANK A/S : Christian Sagild - English CV
PU
12/17DANSKE BANK A/S : deploys Quantexa's AI platform for Financial Crime Detection
AQ
12/16Stabilization measures taken
AQ
12/16ISS A/S : Companies will need less but cleaner office space - ISS services group
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42 125 M 6 921 M 6 921 M
Net income 2020 4 242 M 697 M 697 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 2,11%
Capitalization 83 371 M 13 705 M 13 697 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 22 582
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart DANSKE BANK A/S
Duration : Period :
Danske Bank A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANSKE BANK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 112,19 DKK
Last Close Price 97,78 DKK
Spread / Highest target 84,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chris Vogelzang Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Dybvad Dalsjö Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Lindstrom Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S-9.30%13 705
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.58%362 980
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%257 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.60%248 018
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.56%187 733
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.69%163 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ