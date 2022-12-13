Advanced search
SEC has filed a complaint with a US District Court

12/13/2022
Company announcement no 17 2022

 Danske Bank A/S
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK - 1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00





13 December 2022

As mentioned in our company announcement no. 16 of 13 December 2022, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will file a complaint against the bank in a civil securities fraud action. This complaint has now been filed and is awaiting entry of the agreed final judgment in accordance with the written consent of Danske Bank. The complaint filed is unchanged from the terms announced in our company announcement no. 16.


Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Attachments


Financials
Sales 2022 40 552 M 5 741 M 5 741 M
Net income 2022 -5 398 M -764 M -764 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 109 B 15 439 M 15 439 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 21 528
Free-Float 77,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 128,20 DKK
Average target price 147,06 DKK
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Rasch Egeriis Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Engels Chief Financial Officer
Martin Blessing Chairman
Frans Woelders Group Chief Operating Officer
Satnam Lehal Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANSKE BANK A/S13.50%15 439
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.54%393 665
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%262 574
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.27%208 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.42%163 318
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 255