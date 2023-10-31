Danube AG
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|79.69 CHF
|+0.53%
|+4.46%
|0.00%
|04:16pm
|DSM-FIRMENICH : Not so vital vitamins
|12:09pm
|Vitamin maker DSM-Firmenich pledges more investment as it trims profit target
|RE
DSM-Firmenich AG is a leading innovator in nutrition, health, and beauty. It reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With a comprehensive range of natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, the company uniquely works to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
79.69EUR
Average target price
117.15EUR
Spread / Average Target
+47.00%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|0.00%
|22 463 M $
|+9.80%
|737 B $
|-2.56%
|239 B $
|+30.12%
|120 B $
|-15.07%
|119 B $
|+1.14%
|67 272 M $
|+41.64%
|58 409 M $
|-30.28%
|51 397 M $
|-24.11%
|49 443 M $
|+27.71%
|23 897 M $
