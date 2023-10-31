Stock DSFIR DANUBE AG
PDF Report : Danube AG

Danube AG

Equities

DSFIR

CH1216478797

Consumer Goods Conglomerates

End-of-day quote Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 07:00:00 2023-10-29 pm EDT 		Intraday chart for Danube AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
79.69 CHF +0.53% +4.46% 0.00%
04:16pm DSM-FIRMENICH : Not so vital vitamins Alphavalue
12:09pm Vitamin maker DSM-Firmenich pledges more investment as it trims profit target RE
Latest news about Danube AG

DSM-FIRMENICH : Not so vital vitamins Alphavalue
Vitamin maker DSM-Firmenich pledges more investment as it trims profit target RE
Transcript : DSM-Firmenich AG, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Oct 31, 2023 CI
DSM-FIRMENICH : Future now looking less bright Alphavalue
DSM-Firmenich Obtains Regulatory Nod in China for Two Infant Nutrition Fortifiers MT
Dsm-firmenich Achieves Regulatory Clearance in China for Two HMO Ingredients for Early Life Nutrition CI
DSM-FIRMENICH : Some merger-related pain Alphavalue
Univar Solutions Mexico, S. De R.L. de C.V. Announces an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Dsm-Firmenich CI
Exor Takes Slice of Philips Amid EUR 1 Billion Recall of Sleep Apnea Devices MT
After attacking Ukraine wheat exports, Russia faces own shipping challenge RE
DSM-FIRMENICH : Vitamins opposite effects Alphavalue
Transcript : DSM-Firmenich AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2023 CI
DSM-Firmenich Begins Mandatory Buyout of Remaining DSM Shares MT
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Lower as Fitch's U.S. Downgrade Weighs on Sentiment DJ
DSM-Firmenich AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Tech spreads out
World Bank names CEOs to help bring private funds to climate, development finance RE
World Bank chief names CEOs to aid climate finance 'lab' effort RE
Gilt Yields Rise as BOE Rate Expectations Increase DJ
DSM-Firmenich Closes EUR275 Million Purchase of Postbiotics Maker Adare Biome MT
DSM-Firmenich AG acquired Adare BIOME from Adare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for enterprise value of ?280 million. CI
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Extend Bounce as U.S. Recession Fears Ease DJ
Transcript : DSM-Firmenich AG, Q2 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jun 28, 2023 CI
DSM-Firmenich Names Chief Sustainability Officer MT
Lanxess hopes for better second half after dismal start to the year DP

Chart Danube AG

Chart Danube AG
Company Profile

DSM-Firmenich AG is a leading innovator in nutrition, health, and beauty. It reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With a comprehensive range of natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, the company uniquely works to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet.
Sector
Consumer Goods Conglomerates
Calendar
02:00am - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Danube AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
79.69EUR
Average target price
117.15EUR
Spread / Average Target
+47.00%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

