  1. Markets
  2. Stock Pays-Bas
  3. Danube AG
  4. News
  5. DSM-Firmenich : Some merger-related pain
Security DSFIR

DANUBE AG

Equities DSFIR CH1216478797

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
End-of-day quote Euronext Amsterdam - 06:00:00 2023-08-10 pm EDT Intraday chart for Danube AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
86.97 CHF -1.11% -1.24%  0.00%
09:52pm DSM-FIRMENICH : Some merger-related pain Alphavalue
09:29pm US says working to identify alternative paths for Ukraine grain exports RE

DSM-FIRMENICH : Some merger-related pain

Today at 03:52 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

DSM-FIRMENICH : Some merger-related pain Alphavalue
US says working to identify alternative paths for Ukraine grain exports RE
Ship leaves Ukraine despite Russian threat of attack RE
Univar Solutions Mexico, S. De R.L. de C.V. Announces an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Dsm-Firmenich CI
Corn, wheat recover from lows with Black Sea tensions in focus RE
Romanian Black Sea port shipped 8.1 mln tons of Ukrainian grain in Jan-July RE
Cargo ship leaves Ukrainian port despite Russian threat of attack RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Cautious Sentiment Seen on High for Longer Rate Worries DJ
Warehouses, grain silos damaged in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Danube port - gov RE
WAREHOUSES, GRAIN SILOS WERE DAMAGED IN RUSSIAN OVERNIGHT ATTACK… RE
Corn inches higher from 2020 lows; bumper US output bets limit gains RE
Corn drops to lowest since December 2020, wheat falls for 4th session RE
Ukraine says Russian drones head to Danube port, key for grain exports RE
UKRAINE'S AIR FORCE SAYS RUSSIAN DRONES ARE OVER DANUBE, HEADING… RE
Ships backed up in Black Sea lanes as Russia warning shots raise tensions RE
Romania aims to double Ukrainian grain transit capacity -minister RE
Exor Takes Slice of Philips Amid EUR 1 Billion Recall of Sleep Apnea Devices MT
Corn, soybeans rise for second session on short covering; wheat firms RE
Ukraine looks to boost exports via new scheme near mouth of Danube RE
Ukraine asks farmers for 2024 sowing plans amid difficulties with exports RE
After attacking Ukraine wheat exports, Russia faces own shipping challenge RE
DSM-FIRMENICH : Vitamins opposite effects Alphavalue
How does central Europe's ban impact Ukrainian grain exports? RE
U.S. wheat climbs more than 2% as Black Sea tensions in focus RE
Russia's Medvedev suggests Ukrainian ports will be hit again RE

Chart Danube AG

Chart Danube AG
More charts

Company Profile

DSM-Firmenich AG is a leading innovator in nutrition, health, and beauty. It reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With a comprehensive range of natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, the company uniquely works to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet.
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2023-10-31 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Danube AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
84.26EUR
Average target price
126.84EUR
Spread / Average Target
+50.53%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Food Processing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
DANUBE AG
Chart Analysis Danube AG
 0.00% 24 457 M $
NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED
Chart Analysis Nestlé India Limited
+14.60% 25 365 M $
MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED
Chart Analysis McCormick & Company, Incorporated
+3.74% 23 042 M $
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD
Chart Analysis Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd
-5.42% 26 891 M $
KELLOGG COMPANY
Chart Analysis Kellogg Company
-12.91% 21 612 M $
AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
Chart Analysis Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
+44.73% 20 880 M $
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC
Chart Analysis Associated British Foods plc
+26.33% 19 226 M $
ALMARAI COMPANY
Chart Analysis Almarai Company
+16.82% 17 677 M $
BUNGE LIMITED
Chart Analysis Bunge Limited
+11.52% 16 812 M $
KERRY GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis Kerry Group plc
+2.28% 16 779 M $
Other Food Processing
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer