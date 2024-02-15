Feb 15 (Reuters) - Dutch-listed chemicals company DSM-Firmenich on Thursday said it planned to separate its animal nutrition and health business from the group, after it reported better-than-expected annual profit helped by cost-saving measures.

Reporting first full-year results as a newly merged group, DSM-Firmenich said its core adjusted net profit was 555 million euros ($595 million) in 2023, 14% above analysts' expectations of 485 million, according to a company-compiled consensus. ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Mateusz Dobrzyniewski in Gdansk)