  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Danube AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSFIR   CH1216478797

DANUBE AG

(DSFIR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Euronext Amsterdam  -  2023-06-12
96.31 CHF   +2.88%
03:21pDanube : Norges Bank - DSM-Firmenich AG - Heerlen
PU
05/31DANUBE AG : Admission of new securities
CO
05/08DANUBE AG : Admission of new securities
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Danube : Norges Bank - DSM-Firmenich AG - Heerlen

06/14/2023 | 03:21pm EDT
Norges Bank - DSM-Firmenich AG - Heerlen
Norges Bank - DSM-Firmenich AG - Heerlen

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction13 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionDSM-Firmenich AG
Place of residenceHeerlen
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares8.625.556,00 Number of voting rights8.625.556,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding3,25 % Directly real3,25 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,25 % Directly real3,25 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real0,00 % Indirectly potential0,00 %

Date last update: 14 June 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

DSM-Firmenich AG published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 19:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 041 M 13 066 M 13 066 M
Net income 2023 544 M 591 M 591 M
Net Debt 2023 2 108 M 2 287 M 2 287 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 26 302 M 28 539 M 28 539 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 19 973
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart DANUBE AG
Duration : Period :
Danube AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANUBE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 96,31 €
Average target price 147,50 €
Spread / Average Target 53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Géraldine Matchett Co-CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Dimitri de Vreeze Co-CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Leysen Independent Chairman
Sarah Reisinger Head-Science & Research
Jane Sinclair Head-Legal, Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANUBE AG0.00%27 635
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.47%313 920
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.11%99 034
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.20%52 680
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-3.72%47 417
KRAFT HEINZ-9.60%45 162
