Danube : Norges Bank - DSM-Firmenich AG - Heerlen

Norges Bank - DSM-Firmenich AG - Heerlen
Date of transaction13 jun 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionDSM-Firmenich AG
Place of residenceHeerlen
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares8.625.556,00
|
Number of voting rights8.625.556,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding3,25 %
|
Directly real3,25 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding3,25 %
|
Directly real3,25 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real0,00 %
|
Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 14 June 2023
