DAPS Advertising Limited Approved the appointment of Mr. Nikhil Sharma as an Additional Independent Director of the company office for a term of one year effective August 19, 2023, and whose office shall not be liable to retire by rotation, and who shall be regularized at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company, Qualified Masters in Business Administration coupled with an experience of over two decades in real estate business; his strategic expertise, proven track record, and ethical leadership will drive growth and innovation within the company.