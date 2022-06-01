Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Daqo New Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DQ   US23703Q2030

DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP.

(DQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 04:00:03 pm EDT
50.81 USD   +3.91%
04:12pDAQO NEW ENERGY : Announces $120 Million Share Repurchase Program - Form 6-K
PU
05:17aDaqo New Energy Board Approves $120 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
05/05JPMorgan Raises Daqo New Energy to Overweight From Neutral, Price Target to $55 From $51
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Daqo New Energy : Announces $120 Million Share Repurchase Program - Form 6-K

06/01/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
Daqo New Energy Announces $120 Million Share Repurchase Program

Shanghai, China - June 1, 2022 --Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy," the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that its board of directors has approved a US$120 million share repurchase program, effective for one year from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023.

The board of directors has authorized Daqo New Energy to repurchase up to US$120 million worth of its own issued and outstanding ordinary shares or American depositary shares representing ordinary shares on the open market, in negotiated transactions off the market, in block trades or through other legally permissible means in accordance with applicable United States securities laws.

The repurchase program does not obligate Daqo New Energy to acquire any particular number of ordinary shares or ADSs at any specific time. The board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size accordingly.

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company manufactures and sells high-purity polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. The Company has a total polysilicon nameplate capacity of 105,000 metric tons and is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Daqo New Energy's share repurchase plans contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the demand for photovoltaic products and the development of photovoltaic technologies; global supply and demand for polysilicon; alternative technologies in cell manufacturing; the Company's ability to significantly expand its polysilicon production capacity and output; the reduction in or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives for solar energy applications; the Company's ability to lower its production costs; changes in the political and regulatory environment; and the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks and any other new pandemic in China and other countries, and the corresponding measures instituted by relevant governments, on economic and market conditions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the reports or documents the Company has filed with, or furnished to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Daqo New Energy does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Daqo New Energy undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law

For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com

Daqo New Energy Corp.

Investor Relations

Email: dqir@daqo.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine

Phone: +86 178 1749 0483

rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In the U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@Christensenir.com

Disclaimer

DAQO New Energy Corp. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 20:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 423 M - -
Net income 2022 1 453 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,52x
Yield 2022 7,36%
Capitalization 3 643 M 3 643 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 399
Free-Float 90,4%
Daqo New Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 48,90 $
Average target price 82,73 $
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Long Gen Zhang Chief Executive Director & Director
Ming Yang Chief Financial Officer
Guang Fu Xu Chairman
Xi Yu Wang Chief Technology Officer
Qiang Min Zhou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP.21.28%3 643
TONGWEI CO.,LTD0.51%30 491
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.1.78%25 141
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.97%23 497
TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.4.43%21 060
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-18.63%20 858