Daqo New Energy : Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 6-K)
08/19/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
Daqo New Energy Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Results
Shanghai, China-August 18, 2021-Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ('Daqo New Energy', the 'Company' or 'we'), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights
·
Polysilicon production volume was 21,102 MT in Q2 2021, compared to 20,185 MT in Q1 2021
·
Polysilicon sales volume was 21,060 MT in Q2 2021, compared to 21,471 MT in Q1 2021
·
Polysilicon average total production cost(1) was $6.31/kg in Q2 2021, compared to $6.29/kg in Q1 2021
·
Polysilicon average cash cost(1) was $5.41/kg in Q2 2021, compared to $5.37/kg in Q1 2021
·
Polysilicon average selling price (ASP) was $20.81/kg in Q2 2021, compared to $11.90/kg in Q1 2021
·
Revenue was $441.4 million in Q2 2021, compared to $256.1 million in Q1 2021
·
Gross profit was $303.2 million in Q2 2021, compared to $118.9 million in Q1 2021. Gross margin was 68.7% in Q2 2021, compared to 46.4% in Q1 2021
·
Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $232.1 million in Q2 2021, compared to $83.2 million in Q1 2021
·
Earnings per basic American Depositary Share (ADS)(3) was $3.15 in Q2 2021, compared to $1.13 in Q1 2021
·
EBITDA (non-GAAP)(2) was $311.7 million in Q2 2021, compared to $128.1 million in Q1 2021. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(2) was 70.6% in Q2 2021, compared to 50.0% in Q1 2021
·
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(2) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $234.5 million in Q2 2021, compared to $86.2 million in Q1 2021
·
Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2) was $3.18 in Q2 2021, compared to $1.18 in Q1 2021
Three months ended
US$ millions except as indicated otherwise
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Revenues
441.4
256.1
133.5
Gross profit
303.2
118.9
22.7
Gross margin
68.7
%
46.4
%
17.0
%
Income from operations
292.4
109.2
10.8
Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders
232.1
83.2
2.4
Earnings per basic ADS(3) ($ per ADS)
3.15
1.13
0.03
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(2) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders
234.5
86.2
6.9
Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2) ($ per ADS)
3.18
1.18
0.10
EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2)
311.7
128.1
26.8
EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(2)
70.6
%
50.0
%
20.0
%
Polysilicon sales volume (MT)
21,060
21,471
18,881
Polysilicon average total production cost ($/kg)(1)
6.31
6.29
5.79
Polysilicon average cash cost (excl. dep'n) ($/kg)(1)
5.41
5.37
4.87
Notes:
(1)
Production cost and cash cost only refer to production in our polysilicon facilities in Xinjiang. Production cost is calculated by the inventoriable costs relating to production of polysilicon in Xinjiang divided by the production volume in the period indicated. Cash cost is calculated by the inventoriable costs relating to production of polysilicon excluding depreciation expense, divided by the production volume in the period indicated.
(2)
Daqo New Energy provides EBITDA, EBITDA margins, adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic ADS on a non-GAAP basis to provide supplemental information regarding its financial performance. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned 'Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures' and the tables captioned 'Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures' set forth at the end of this press release.
(3)
ADS means American Depositary Share. On November 17, 2020, the Company effected a change of the ratio of its ADSs to ordinary shares from one (1) ADS representing twenty-five (25) ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing five (5) ordinary shares. The earnings per ADS and number of ADS information have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the change for all periods presented.
1
Management Remarks
Mr. Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy, commented, 'We are very excited to report an excellent quarter with strong revenue growth and better-than-expected profitability, as the Company achieved record-high production volume, gross profit, and net income. With the global focus on addressing the climate challenge with plans to reach carbon neutrality, market conditions remain strong for the polysilicon sector. The strong increase in downstream demand has led to a shortage of polysilicon and caused our polysilicon ASP to rise significantly from $11.90/kg in Q1 to $20.81/kg in Q2. In July and August, the market price for mono-grade polysilicon has remained at approximately $26-28/kg and we expect the strong price momentum to continue into the second half of this year. Despite the rise in solar module prices in the first half of this year, we continue to see stronger-than-expected market demand even at the new market prices.'
'Recently the solar value chain has been stable at the new market prices and downstream manufacturers are currently able to pass through price increases to their customers. During the week of August 9, major solar wafer and solar cell manufacturers in China announced price increases for solar wafers and solar cells, further demonstrating the strong end-market demand. We saw an uptick in polysilicon pricing in the last two weeks with a surge in orders from our diverse customer base. We expect the constrained polysilicon supply to be the main limiting factor to the size of the global solar market this year.'
'Polysilicon production is a complex chemical process and has the highest barrier to entry in the solar value chain. Based on our research, we expect to see approximately 180~220 thousand MT of additional polysilicon supply in 2022 considering a potential six months' ramp-up period for other polysilicon producers. This total global polysilicon supply can be used to produce approximately 240~250 GW of solar modules which can support approximately 200~210 GW of solar installations in 2022. So, the polysilicon sector will still be the one with most constrained supply across the main solar PV manufacturing value chain in 2022. On the demand side, more and more countries have set up time tables for peak carbon and carbon neutrality targets that will significantly increase demand for renewable energies including solar PV. In addition, there is still meaningful room for potential cost reduction across the value chain, which will effectively stimulate larger demand, especially given that solar PV has already reached grid parity in many countries and regions in the world. As a result, we believe polysilicon pricing will remain healthy in 2022 making our sector one of the most attractive sectors in the solar PV industry in the long run given its high entry barrier and operational complexity.'
'On the policy front, during the Politburo Central Committee meeting on July 30 regarding economic activity in the second half of 2021, with China's President Mr. Xi Jinping presiding over the meeting, the central government reiterated the urgency for national coordination on carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals and the development of the peak carbon 2030 action plans and related policies as early as possible. In addition, China recently announced an ambitious program to massively deploy distributed generation solar projects at the local government level. We believe solar will continue to be a strong beneficiary of government policies and support.'
2
'With regard to our ESG initiatives, we are in the process of incorporating environmental, social and governance factors in all of our major business decisions, and we published our inaugural ESG Sustainability Report in July. We are already making substantial progress on the sustainability front, including installing a new wastewater treatment facility in 2018 that reduced our wastewater discharge density by 60% in 2020 compared to 2018. Furthermore, by increasing energy efficiency and energy recycling as well as optimizing our production process, we reduced our comprehensive energy consumption density by 40% in 2020 compared to 2017. We will continue to work on our ESG efforts, including planning for greater renewable energy use as part of our energy sources in the future.'
'We continue to focus on initiatives to strengthen the Company's long-term competitiveness. Our major operational subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy ('Xinjiang Daqo'), successfully completed its IPO listing on China's A share market and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board (SSE, code: 688303) on 22 July, 2021. The total gross proceeds of the IPO are approximately RMB6.45 billion, which will fund Xinjiang Daqo's polysilicon expansion project and provide additional capital for its future growth plans. Following the Xinjiang Daqo's IPO, Daqo New Energy directly holds approximately 79.6% of Xinjiang Daqo's shares and indirectly holds 1.1% of Xinjiang Daqo's shares through Daqo New Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary Chongqing Daqo, for a total ownership of 80.7% of the A-share listed subsidiary. There is no Variable Interest Entity (VIE) structure between Daqo New Energy and Xinjiang Daqo. The successful IPO will offer us an additional venue to access the attractive capital markets in China for future growth and expansion. With our advantages of competitive cost structure, quality and technology advancement, outstanding operational expertise and experienced management team, we have set up a road map to increase our capacity to 270 thousand MT by the end of 2024, representing an approximately 50% annual growth rate of our production capacity over the next three years to better serve the fast-growing global solar PV market.'
Outlook and guidance
The Company produced 41,287 MT of polysilicon and sold approximately 42,531 MT of polysilicon in the first half of 2021, representing full utilization level of the company's production facilities. For the second half of 2021, the Company expects to remain in full utilization with sales volume similar to production volume. For the full year of 2021, the Company raises its production guidance from the previous level of 81,000 to 83,000 MT to the level of approximately 83,000 to 85,000 MT of polysilicon for the full year, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.
3
This outlook reflects Daqo New Energy's current and preliminary view as of the date of this press release and may be subject to changes. The Company's ability to achieve these projections is subject to risks and uncertainties. See 'Safe Harbor Statement' at the end of this press release.
Second Quarter 2021 Results
Revenues
Revenues were $441.4 million, compared to $256.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $133.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in revenues as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher ASPs partially offset by slightly lower polysilicon sales volume.
Gross profit and margin
Gross profit was $303.2 million, compared to $118.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin was 68.7%, compared to 46.4% in the first quarter of 2021 and 17.0% in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher ASPs.
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $9.3 million, compared to $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses during the quarter included $2.4 million in non-cash share-based compensation costs related to the Company's share incentive plan, compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Research and development expenses
Research and development (R&D) expenses were $2.1 million, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Research and development expenses can vary from period to period and reflect R&D activities that take place during the quarter.
Income from operations and operating margin
As a result of the foregoing, income from operations was $292.4 million, compared to $109.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $10.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Operating margin was 66.3%, compared to 42.6% in the first quarter of 2021 and 8.1% in the second quarter of 2020.
4
Interest expense
Interest expense was $7.2 million, compared to $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $6.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and earnings per ADS
As a result of the aforementioned, net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $232.1 million, compared to $83.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Earnings per basic American Depository Share (ADS) was $3.15, compared to $1.13 in the first quarter of 2021, and $0.03 in the second quarter of 2020.
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $311.7 million, compared to $128.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $26.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 70.6%, compared to 50.0% in the first quarter of 2021 and 20.0% in the second quarter of 2020.
Financial Condition
As of June 30,2021, the Company had $269.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared to $227.8 million as of March 31, 2021 and $115.8 million as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the notes receivable balance was $97.0 million, compared to $38.5 million as of March 31, 2021 and $8.2 million as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, total borrowings were $156.6 million, of which $70.9 million were long-term borrowings, compared to total borrowings of $222.2 million, including $100.4 million long-term borrowings, as of March 31, 2021 and total borrowings of $264.8 million, including $116.9 million long-term borrowings, as of June 30, 2020.
Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net cash provided by operating activities was $442.3 million, compared to $47.0 million in the same period of 2020.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net cash used in investing activities was $255.4 million, compared to $60.4 million in the same period of 2020. The net cash used in investing activities in 2021 and 2020 was primarily related to the capital expenditures on the Company's polysilicon expansion projects.
For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net cash used in financing activities was $37.1 million, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $16.2 million in the same period of 2020. The net cash used in financing activities in 2021 was primarily related to the repayment of bank loans.
5
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Daqo New Energy's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ('US GAAP'), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ('EBITDA') and EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted ADS. Our management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in key element of the Company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, our management believes that, used in conjunction with US GAAP financial measures, these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful supplemental information to assess the Company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Given our management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's operating results as seen through the eyes of our management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with US GAAP or intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP; the non-GAAP measures should be reviewed together with the US GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The Company uses EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and EBITDA margin, which represents the proportion of EBITDA in revenues. Adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted ADS exclude costs related to share-based compensation. Share-based compensation is a non-cash expense that varies from period to period. As a result, our management excludes this item from our internal operating forecasts and models. Our management believes that this adjustment for share-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the Company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by share-based compensation.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures is presented later in this document.
Conference Call
The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on August 18, 2021. (8:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong time on the same day).
The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:
Participant dial in (toll free):
+1-888-346-8982
Participant international dial in:
+1-412-902-4272
China mainland toll free:
4001-201203
Hong Kong toll free:
800-905945
Hong Kong-local toll:
+852-301-84992
Participants please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Daqo New Energy Corp. call.
You can also listen to the conference call via Webcast through the URL:
Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ('Daqo' or the 'Company') is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. It has a total annual capacity of 70,000 metric tons of high-purity polysilicon, with another 35,000 metric tons polysilicon capacity under construction, which is expected to reach full capacity by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates' and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the second half and the full year of 2021 and quotations from management in this announcement as well as Daqo New Energy's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the demand for photovoltaic products and the development of photovoltaic technologies; global supply and demand for polysilicon; alternative technologies in cell manufacturing; the Company's ability to significantly expand its polysilicon production capacity and output; the reduction in or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives for solar energy applications; the Company's ability to lower its production costs; and the duration of COVID-19 outbreaks in China and many other countries and the impact of the outbreaks and the quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by relevant governments on economic and market conditions, including potentially weaker global demand for solar PV installations that could adversely affect the Company's business and financial performance. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the reports or documents the Company has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
7
Daqo New Energy Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(US dollars in thousands, except ADS and per ADS data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Revenues
$
441,368
$
256,095
$
133,518
$
697,463
$
302,349
Cost of revenues
(138,133
)
(137,151
)
(110,820
)
(275,284
)
(223,097
)
Gross profit
303,235
118,944
22,698
422,179
79,252
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(9,267
)
(9,033
)
(10,120
)
(18,301
)
(19,012
)
Research and development expenses
(2,101
)
(1,197
)
(1,958
)
(3,299
)
(3,612
)
Other operating income / (expense)
549
479
133
1,028
(82
)
Total operating expenses
(10,819
)
(9,751
)
(11,945
)
(20,572
)
(22,706
)
Income from operations
292,416
109,193
10,753
401,607
56,546
Interest expense
(7,224
)
(7,825
)
(6,653
)
(15,049
)
(12,940
)
Interest income
793
282
368
1,076
519
Income before income taxes
285,985
101,650
4,468
387,634
44,125
Income tax expense
(43,083
)
(14,487
)
(2,037
)
(57,570
)
(8,381
)
Net income from continuing operations
242,902
87,163
2,431
330,064
35,744
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
-
(55
)
-
(141
)
Net income
242,902
87,163
2,376
330,064
35,603
Net income / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
10,802
3,944
(7
)
14,746
(10
)
Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders
$
232,100
$
83,219
$
2,383
$
315,318
$
35,613
Net income
242,902
87,163
2,376
330,064
35,603
Other comprehensive income / (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustments
12,805
(3,857
)
1,213
8,949
(8,606
)
Total other comprehensive income / (loss)
12,805
(3,857
)
1,213
8,949
(8,606
)
Comprehensive income
255,707
83,306
3,589
339,013
26,997
Comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
11,314
3,788
(6
)
15,101
(15
)
Comprehensive income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders
$
244,393
$
79,518
$
3,595
$
323,912
$
27,012
Earnings per ADS*
- continuing operations
3.15
1.13
0.03
4.29
0.51
- discontinued operations
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Basic
3.15
1.13
0.03
4.29
0.51
- continuing operations
3.03
1.08
0.03
4.11
0.47
- discontinued operations
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Diluted
3.03
1.08
0.03
4.11
0.47
Weighted average ADS outstanding*
Basic
73,714,734
73,338,969
70,546,207
73,522,256
70,212,474
Diluted
76,688,538
76,744,468
76,270,603
76,745,282
76,245,947
8
Daqo New Energy Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(US dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
ASSETS:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
227,148
167,049
88,215
Restricted cash
42,576
60,800
27,551
Short-term investment
10,403
7,631
-
Accounts receivable, net
-
18
65
Notes receivable
96,977
38,547
8,163
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,170
9,857
13,476
Advances to suppliers
5,630
5,468
6,712
Inventories
33,815
34,064
26,824
Amount due from related parties
-
-
12
Current assets associated with discontinued operation
-
-
667
Total current assets
429,719
323,434
171,685
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,217,524
1,081,352
956,675
Prepaid land use right
37,020
30,534
28,826
Amount due from related parties - long term portion
31,568
-
-
Deferred tax assets
-
-
1,332
Investment in affiliate
692
682
633
Operating lease right-of-use assets
73
96
153
Other non-current assets
155
3,016
-
Non-current asset associated with discontinued operation
-
-
181
TOTAL ASSETS
1,716,751
1,439,114
1,159,485
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term borrowings
85,661
121,822
147,839
Accounts payable
18,303
17,848
18,833
Notes payable
42,542
60,774
49,143
Advances from customers-short term portion
115,856
64,640
23,500
Payables for purchases of property, plant and equipment
36,018
34,778
97,239
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
47,140
24,632
18,262
Amount due to related parties
4,812
4,889
8,169
Income tax payable
44,933
18,087
4,414
Lease liabilities - short term portion
-
83
74
Current liabilities associated with discontinued operation
-
-
877
Total current liabilities
395,265
347,553
368,350
Long-term borrowings
70,948
100,422
116,911
Advance from customers - long term portion
78,212
77,494
1,132
Amount due to related parties - long term portion
4,385
4,272
16,247
Deferred government subsidies
22,106
21,629
20,067
Deferred Tax Liabilities
2,526
2,505
5,459
TOTAL LIABILITIES
573,442
553,875
528,166
EQUITY:
Ordinary shares
37
37
36
Treasury stock
(1,749
)
(1,749
)
(1,749
)
Additional paid-in capital
417,830
415,467
396,445
Retained earnings
645,436
413,337
236,535
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
34,861
22,567
(28,538
)
Total Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders' equity
1,096,415
849,659
602,729
Non-controlling interest
46,894
35,580
28,590
Total equity
1,143,309
885,239
631,319
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
1,716,751
1,439,114
1,159,485
9
Daqo New Energy Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(US dollars in thousands)
For the six months ended Jun 30,
2021
2020
Operating Activities:
Net income
330,064
35,603
Less: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(141
)
Net income from continuing operations
330,064
35,744
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
44,106
44,865
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
68,083
(33,599
)
Net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations
442,253
47,010
Net cash used in operation activities-discontinued operations
-
(50
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
442,253
46,960
Investing activities:
Net cash used in investing activities-continuing operations
(255,449
)
(60,195
)
Net cash used in investing activities-discontinuing operations
-
(195
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(255,449
)
(60,390
)
Financing activities:
Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities - continuing operations
(37,056
)
16,292
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations
-
(64
)
Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities
(37,056
)
16,228
Effect of exchange rate changes
1,572
(1,667
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
151,320
1,131
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
118,404
115,294
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
269,724
116,425
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the statement of financial position that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the statement of cash flows.
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents
227,148
88,874
Restricted cash
42,576
27,551
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows
269,724
116,425
10
Daqo New Energy Corp.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures
(US dollars in thousands)
Three months Ended
Six months Ended
Jun 30, 2021
Mar 31, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Net income from continuing operation
242,902
87,163
2,431
330,064
35,744
Income tax expense
43,083
14,487
2,037
57,570
8,381
Interest expense
7,224
7,825
6,653
15,049
12,940
Interest income
(793
)
(282
)
(368
)
(1,076
)
(519
)
Depreciation & Amortization
19,322
18,914
16,004
38,236
33,279
EBITDA from continuing operation (non-GAAP)
311,738
128,107
26,757
439,843
89,825
EBITDA margin from continuing operation (non-GAAP)
70.6
%
50.0
%
20.0
%
63.1
%
29.7
%
Three months Ended
Six months Ended
Jun 30, 2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders
232,100
83,219
2,383
315,318
35,613
Share-based compensation
2,358
3,001
4,491
5,359
8,952
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders
234,458
86,220
6,874
320,677
44,565
Adjusted earnings per basic ADS* (non-GAAP)
$
3.18
$
1.18
$
0.10
$
4.36
$
0.63
Adjusted earnings per diluted ADS* (non-GAAP)
$
3.06
$
1.12
$
0.09
$
4.18
$
0.58
For further information, please contact:
Daqo New Energy Corp.
Investor Relations Department
Email: dqir@daqo.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86-10- 5900-1548
E-mail: rvanguestaine@christensenir.com
In US
Mr. Tip Fleming
Phone: +1-917-412-3333
Email: tfleming@Christensenir.com
For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com
DAQO New Energy Corp. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 20:03:03 UTC.