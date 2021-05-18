Daqo New Energy : Q1 2021 Results PPT

May 18, 2021 Q1 2021 Financial Results Presentation

Safe Harbor Statement This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the second quarter and the full year of 2021 and quotations from management in this announcement, Xinjiang Daqo's IPO plan as well as Daqo New Energy's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the demand for photovoltaic products and the development of photovoltaic technologies; global supply and demand for polysilicon; alternative technologies in cell manufacturing; the Company's ability to significantly expand its polysilicon production capacity and output; the reduction in or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives for solar energy applications; the Company's ability to lower its production costs; and the duration of COVID-19 outbreaks in China and many other countries and the impact of the outbreaks and the quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by relevant governments on economic and market conditions, including potentially weaker global demand for solar PV installations that could adversely affect the Company's business and financial performance. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the reports or documents the Company has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. 1

"A leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry" 2

Management remarks I Mr. Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy, commented, "During the quarter, we continued to see strong momentum in customer demand for high-purity polysilicon, which led to a significant shortage of polysilicon and higher polysilicon ASPs. Our ASP in the first quarter of 2021 was $11.90/kg, approximately 10% higher than Q4 2020. Due to the elapsed time from contract signing, product shipment, to revenue recognition upon products' arrival at customers' sites, it takes time for market prices to be fully reflected in our ASPs during periods of rapid price change. Based on current customer contracts and product deliveries, we expect our ASP in the second quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $19.00-$20.00/kg, a significant improvement compared to Q1 that better reflects recent market pricing trends. As of today, current market pricing for high- purity mono-grade polysilicon has already reached the level of $23-$25/kg. With strong end market demand driven by global carbon neutrality commitments by all major economies, major mono-wafer manufacturers continue their capacity expansion and new entrants build new wafer capacity. As a result, we believe that supply in the polysilicon market will remain tight until the middle of 2022, when the market will finally see some additional supply of polysilicon." "During the quarter we produced 20,185 MT of polysilicon which lays a solid foundation for achieving our production target this year and also gives us the confidence to raise our guidance for annual production volume to the range of 81,000 MT to 83,000 MT from 80,000 MT to 81,000 MT. During the quarter, approximately 99% of our polysilicon products were sold to mono-wafer customers and we already began commercial shipments of N-type polysilicon to four major customers. Our production cost was up by 4% in RMB terms in the quarter as compared to Q4 2020, primarily due to the rise in the cost of silicon raw material and the impact of lower production volumes. We expect production costs to stabilize in the coming quarters as the cost of silicon raw material has stabilized for the time being. We will continue our efforts to reduce cost and improve quality as we expect to see the benefit from our newly implemented digital manufacturing system to stabilize production, maximize output and optimize efficiency." 3

Management remarks II "On the business development front, we have already sold out our production volume of this year through the long-term supply agreements with customers that span all the major mono-wafer manufactures as well as major integrated solar manufacturers. More importantly, in connection with these long-term supply contracts, we have received RMB 800 million of prepayments from customers this year to date, which will help us fund our future expansion plans and ensure our future market share. This shows the tightness of the polysilicon market and the strong momentum in demand growth, as well as the fact that, in our customers' mind, Daqo is the leading supplier of high-puritymono-grade and N-type polysilicon with high reliability, stability and consistency." "In mid-March we began construction for our new Phase 4B project, which will add 35,000 metric ton capacity for high-purity polysilicon. We expect to complete the project by the end of 2021 and ramp up to full capacity by the end of Q1 2022. Our Phase 4B project and the potential IPO on China's STAR Market will bring us into a new phase of development and enable us to quickly expand capacity to address the fast-growing demand from the global solar PV market for ultra-high purity polysilicon." "In the present context of global carbon neutrality goals, major economies in the world including China are launching ambitious policies to mandate the use of clean energy and address climate change. With the megatrend of the transformation to a low-carbon economy and de-carbonization of the energy sector, we are entering a new era of accelerated growth for the solar industry. We believe Daqo New Energy is very well positioned to benefit from this tremendous opportunity." 4

