Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAIF   JO3128211013

DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

(DAIF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance : Disclosure (DAIF) 2022 03 27

03/27/2022 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 11:13:46 2022-03-27 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

Date: 27-03-2022 11:13:46 AM Subject: Other Material Information

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE announces the occurrence of the following material event:

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Material Event

2022-03-27 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Date of event: 27-03-2022

ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻻﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻴﺑ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺯﺰﻌﻣ ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺒﺳﺍﻭ

The differences between the preliminary results and the annual financial statements and reasons for these differences supported by the external auditor

ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ) ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇﻭ ﺔﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺮﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻘﺤﺗ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻱﺄﺑ ﺀﺎﻄﺑﺇ ﻥﻭﺩ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻡﻼﻋﺇ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺃﺮﻄﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺻﺎﺧﻭ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﻣ ﻱﺃ ﺮﻓﻮﺗ ﺪﻨﻋ ًﺍﺭﻮﻓ ﻲﻨﻠﻋ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻴﺑ % 20 ﻦﻋ ﺪﻳﺰﺗ ﻭﺃ ﻱﻭﺎﺴﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺯﺰﻌﻣ ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺒﺳﺃﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺏﺎﺴﺣ ﺪﻴﺻﺭ ﻲﻓ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺇ -1 :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ﺎﻨﻧﺈﻓ ،ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ -2 ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (29,848) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺔﻠﺟﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺒﻳﺮﻀﻠﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ًﻻﺪﺑ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (424,675) ﺎﻫﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ (2021) ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﺿ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻓﻮﻟﺍ ﺲﻜﻋ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (394,827) .ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (29,848) ﻪﺘﻤﻴﻗ

With reference to Article (8) of the disclosure instructions (the issuing company shall inform the Authority without delay by any means to achieve the required speed and issue a public statement immediately upon the availability of any material information, especially those that occur on the differences equal to or more than 20% between the preliminary business results and the annual financial statements And its reasons are supported by the external auditor, we would like to inform you of the following: 1- A decrease in the balance of the deferred tax assets account in the amount of (29,848) dinars. 2- Increasing the loss for the year (2021) to reach (424,675) dinars instead of (394,827) dinars, as a result of the reversal of the savings in income tax, which amounted to (29,848) dinars.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻢﻧﺎﻏ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: ﻢﻧﺎﻏ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance plc published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 09:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE
05:11aDAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE : Disclosure (DAIF) 2022 03 27
PU
03/23DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE : Disclosure (DAIF) 2022 03 23
PU
01/02DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE : Trading (DAIF) 2022 01 02
PU
2021DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE : Trading (DAIF) 2021 12 30
PU
2021DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE : Trading (DAIF) 2021 12 29
PU
2021DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE : Disclosure (DAIF) 2021 12 20
PU
2021Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2021Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended J..
CI
2020Al Israa for Islamic Finance & Investment plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Qu..
CI
2019Al Israa for Islamic Finance & Investment plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Qu..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,58 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
Net income 2020 -0,02 M -0,03 M -0,03 M
Net Debt 2020 0,19 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 -222x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,16 M 5,87 M 5,87 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,3x
EV / Sales 2020 9,57x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE
Duration : Period :
Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nabil Mohammad Abdulrahman Mazaq Chief Executive Officer
Said Mohammad Hassan Al-Masoud Chairman
Mohammed Abdel Rahim Azimgina Manager-Legal & Administration
Mohammad Ismail Mohammad Atiyeh Independent Non-Executive Director
Farouq Mohammed Mrad Mrad Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE-7.14%6
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-0.06%55 345
ORIX CORPORATION3.79%23 278
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-20.95%19 115
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-43.01%8 203
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED40.72%7 883