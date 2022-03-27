Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance : Disclosure (DAIF) 2022 03 27

ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ) ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻹﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (8) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ ﺭﺍﺪﺻﺇﻭ ﺔﺑﻮﻠﻄﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺮﺴﻟﺍ ﻖﻘﺤﺗ ﺔﻠﻴﺳﻭ ﻱﺄﺑ ﺀﺎﻄﺑﺇ ﻥﻭﺩ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻡﻼﻋﺇ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺃﺮﻄﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﺻﺎﺧﻭ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺟ ﺔﻣﻮﻠﻌﻣ ﻱﺃ ﺮﻓﻮﺗ ﺪﻨﻋ ًﺍﺭﻮﻓ ﻲﻨﻠﻋ ﻥﺎﻴﺑ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﻷﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻷﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﻦﻴﺑ % 20 ﻦﻋ ﺪﻳﺰﺗ ﻭﺃ ﻱﻭﺎﺴﺗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻗﻭﺮﻔﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻖﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺯﺰﻌﻣ ﺎﻬﺑﺎﺒﺳﺃﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﺏﺎﺴﺣ ﺪﻴﺻﺭ ﻲﻓ ﺽﺎﻔﺨﻧﺇ -1 :ﻲﻠﻳ ﺎﻤﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﺩﻮﻧ ﺎﻨﻧﺈﻓ ،ﻲﺟﺭﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺯ -2 ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (29,848) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺔﻠﺟﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺒﻳﺮﻀﻠﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺩﻮﺟﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ًﻻﺪﺑ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (424,675) ﺎﻫﺭﺍﺪﻘﻣ ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ (2021) ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﺓﺭﺎﺴﺨﻟﺍ ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍﻭ ﻞﺧﺪﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻳﺮﺿ ﻲﻓ ﺮﻓﻮﻟﺍ ﺲﻜﻋ ﺔﺠﻴﺘﻧ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (394,827) .ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ (29,848) ﻪﺘﻤﻴﻗ

With reference to Article (8) of the disclosure instructions (the issuing company shall inform the Authority without delay by any means to achieve the required speed and issue a public statement immediately upon the availability of any material information, especially those that occur on the differences equal to or more than 20% between the preliminary business results and the annual financial statements And its reasons are supported by the external auditor, we would like to inform you of the following: 1- A decrease in the balance of the deferred tax assets account in the amount of (29,848) dinars. 2- Increasing the loss for the year (2021) to reach (424,675) dinars instead of (394,827) dinars, as a result of the reversal of the savings in income tax, which amounted to (29,848) dinars.