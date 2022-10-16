Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance : Disclosure (DAIF) 2022 10 16

Company's Name: DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC

DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE announces the

occurrence of the following material event:

Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any

judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the

Company's financial position, whereby the Commission

must be provided with a thorough report about such

proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the

Company's profitability and financial position

With reference to the settlement and reconciliation

agreement signed with the Jordanian Company for

Electronic and Electrical Appliances and Mr. Ayman

since the terms of the agreement have expressly provided

that the provisions of that agreement will not take effect

until after our company has received the amounts

indicated in that agreement and in light of the non-

compliance With payment to date, the Board of Directors

decided in its meeting held on 10/16/2022 to consider

this agreement null and void

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.