Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance : Disclosure (DAIF) 2022 10 16

To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC
ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
FINANCE
PM 01:39:34 2022-10-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 16-10-2022 01:39:34 PM
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE announces the
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
occurrence of the following material event:
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 16-10-2022
2022-10-16 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any
ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ
judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ
Company's financial position, whereby the Commission
،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ
must be provided with a thorough report about such
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ
proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the
Company's profitability and financial position
With reference to the settlement and reconciliation
agreement signed with the Jordanian Company for
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻌﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺤﻟﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ
Electronic and Electrical Appliances and Mr. Ayman
ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﻤﻳﺍ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﺓﺰﻬﺟﻸﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ
Muhammad Darwish Al-Khalili, dated 12/19/2021, and
ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﻥﺍ ﺚﻴﺣﻭ 2021/12/19 ﻲﻓ ﺔﺧﺭﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻴﻠﺨﻟﺍ ﺶﻳﻭﺭﺩ
since the terms of the agreement have expressly provided
ﻚﻠﺗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﻥﺎﻳﺮﺳ ﻡﺪﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺍﺮﺻ ﺖﺼﻧ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ
that the provisions of that agreement will not take effect
ﻚﻠﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻨﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻤﻠﻟ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ ﺾﺒﻗ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ
until after our company has received the amounts
ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﻩ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺪﻳﺪﺴﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍ ﻡﺪﻋ ﺀﻮﺿ ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ
indicated in that agreement and in light of the non-
2022/ 10 / 16 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ
compliance With payment to date, the Board of Directors
. ﺔﻴﻏﻻ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ
decided in its meeting held on 10/16/2022 to consider
this agreement null and void
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ
ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
