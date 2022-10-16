Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAIF   JO3128211013

DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

(DAIF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
0.2400 JOD    0.00%
Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance : Disclosure (DAIF) 2022 10 16

10/16/2022 | 07:13am EDT
DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC

ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

FINANCE

PM 01:39:34 2022-10-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 16-10-2022 01:39:34 PM

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE announces the

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

occurrence of the following material event:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 16-10-2022

2022-10-16 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any

ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ

judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ

Company's financial position, whereby the Commission

،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ

must be provided with a thorough report about such

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ

proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the

Company's profitability and financial position

With reference to the settlement and reconciliation

agreement signed with the Jordanian Company for

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻌﻗﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺤﻟﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻳﻮﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻹﺎﺑ

Electronic and Electrical Appliances and Mr. Ayman

ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻦﻤﻳﺍ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍ ﺓﺰﻬﺟﻸﻟ ﺔﻴﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ

Muhammad Darwish Al-Khalili, dated 12/19/2021, and

ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﻥﺍ ﺚﻴﺣﻭ 2021/12/19 ﻲﻓ ﺔﺧﺭﺆﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻠﻴﻠﺨﻟﺍ ﺶﻳﻭﺭﺩ

since the terms of the agreement have expressly provided

ﻚﻠﺗ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﺍ ﻥﺎﻳﺮﺳ ﻡﺪﻋ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺍﺮﺻ ﺖﺼﻧ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ

that the provisions of that agreement will not take effect

ﻚﻠﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻨﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻎﻟﺎﺒﻤﻠﻟ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ ﺾﺒﻗ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻻﺍ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ

until after our company has received the amounts

ﺪﻘﻓ ،ﻩ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ ﻰﺘﺣ ﺪﻳﺪﺴﺘﻟﺎﺑ ﻡﺍﺰﺘﻟﻻﺍ ﻡﺪﻋ ﺀﻮﺿ ﻰﻠﻋﻭ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ

indicated in that agreement and in light of the non-

2022/ 10 / 16 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﺘﺴﻠﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺮﻗ

compliance With payment to date, the Board of Directors

. ﺔﻴﻏﻻ ﺔﻴﻗﺎﻔﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﺭﺎﺒﺘﻋﺍ

decided in its meeting held on 10/16/2022 to consider

this agreement null and void

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ

ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance plc published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 11:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 -0,17 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net income 2021 -0,42 M -0,60 M -0,60 M
Net cash 2021 0,35 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,84 M 5,42 M 5,42 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,57x
EV / Sales 2021 -24,3x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 19,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nabil Mohammad Abdulrahman Mazaq Chief Executive Officer
Said Mohammad Hassan Al-Masoud Chairman
Mohammed Abdel Rahim Azimgina Manager-Legal & Administration
Mohammad Ismail Mohammad Atiyeh Independent Non-Executive Director
Farouq Mohammed Mrad Mrad Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE-14.29%5
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.23%53 298
ORIX CORPORATION-9.61%16 909
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-32.27%15 137
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED39.58%7 251
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-32.13%4 951