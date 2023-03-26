Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance : Disclosure (DAIF) 2023 03 26

With reference to the disclosure instructions of the issuing companies, accounting standards, auditing standards, and the governance instructions of the listed joint-stock companies for the year 2017, we kindly inform you that the Board of Directors of Dar Al-Aman Islamic Finance Company has decided in its meeting held on Sunday 03/26/2023 to invite the ordinary general assembly of the company to hold its regular annual meeting Fourteenth at exactly one o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday 30/04/2023, through the means of electronic and audio-visual communication (Zoom), and you will be provided with official invitations after obtaining approval from the Companies Control Department.

ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗﻭ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻷﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺪﻘﻌﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ 2023/ 03/ 26 ﻡﻮﻳ ﺮﻬﻇ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺮﺸﻋ ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2023/04/30 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻷﺍ ﻢﻛﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ Zoom) ﻡﻭﻭﺯ) ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ .ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺬﺧﺃ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﻮﻋﺪﻟﺎﺑ