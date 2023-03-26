Advanced search
    DAIF   JO3128211013

DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

(DAIF)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
0.2200 JOD    0.00%
0.2200 JOD    0.00%
07:28aDar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Disclosure (DAIF) 2023 03 26
PU
03/14Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2023 03 14
PU
03/08Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2023 03 08
PU
Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance : Disclosure (DAIF) 2023 03 26

03/26/2023 | 07:28am EDT
DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

Date: 26-03-2023 01:53:42 PM

Subject: Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 01:53:42 2023-03-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

With reference to the disclosure instructions of the issuing companies, accounting standards, auditing standards, and the governance instructions of the listed joint-stock companies for the year 2017, we kindly inform you that the Board of Directors of Dar Al-Aman Islamic Finance Company has decided in its meeting held on Sunday 03/26/2023 to invite the ordinary general assembly of the company to hold its regular annual meeting Fourteenth at exactly one o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday 30/04/2023, through the means of electronic and audio-visual communication (Zoom), and you will be provided with official invitations after obtaining approval from the Companies Control Department.

ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺇ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻟﺇ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺇ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗﻭ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺮﻧ ،2017 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻷﺍ ﻡﻮﻳ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﻲﻓ ﺭﺮﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﺎﻬﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺇ ﺪﻘﻌﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ 2023/ 03/ 26 ﻡﻮﻳ ﺮﻬﻇ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺪﺣﺍﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻤﺗ ﻲﻓ ﺮﺸﻋ ﻊﺑﺍﺮﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ 2023/04/30 ﻖﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺪﺣﻷﺍ ﻢﻛﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﺘﻴﺳﻭ Zoom) ﻡﻭﻭﺯ) ﻉﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻹﺍ .ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﺒﻗﺍﺮﻣ ﺓﺮﺋﺍﺩ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﺬﺧﺃ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺔﻴﻤﺳﺮﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﻮﻋﺪﻟﺎﺑ

26-03-2023

26-03-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance plc published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 11:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
