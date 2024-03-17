DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC

ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

FINANCE

PM 02:28:43 2024-03-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 17-03-2024 02:28:43 PM

ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Other Material Information

DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE announces the

ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ

occurrence of the following material event:

:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ

Material Event

ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ

Date of event: 14-03-2024

2024-03-14 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any

ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ

judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ

Company's financial position, whereby the Commission

،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ

must be provided with a thorough report about such

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ

proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the

Company's profitability and financial position

On 14/03/2024, our company owned a plot of land that

ﺔﻧﻮﻫﺮﻣ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ ﺽﺭﺃ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻜﻠﻤﺗ 2024/03/14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

was mortgaged for the debt of one of its clients, through a

ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻌﻄﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﺎﺣﻹﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ،ﺎﻬﺋﻼﻤﻋ ﺪﺣﺃ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻳﺪﻣ ﺀﺎﻘﻟ

final referral through the court. The value estimated by

ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 695,262 ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺒﺧ ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻎﻠﺒﺗﻭ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻤﻟﺍ

the court's experts is 695,262 dinars, while the client's

.ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 449,200 ﺎﻬﺘﻤﻴﻗ ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﻞﻴﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻳﺪﻣ ﻥﺃ ﻦﻴﺣ

debt amounts to 449,200 dinars.

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ

ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

