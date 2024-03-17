DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC
ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
FINANCE
PM 02:28:43 2024-03-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 17-03-2024 02:28:43 PM
ﻯﺮﺧﻷﺍ ﺔﻳﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Other Material Information
DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE announces the
ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﻉﻮﻗﻭ ﻦﻋ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻦﻠﻌﺗ
occurrence of the following material event:
:ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺃ ﻦﻴﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ
Material Event
ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ
Date of event: 14-03-2024
2024-03-14 :ﻱﺮﻫﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺙﺪﺤﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Any law suits brought by or against the Company or any
ﻭﺃ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﻀﻗ ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻧ ﻱﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﺖﻤﻴﻗﺃ ﻭﺃ ﺎﻬﺘﻣﺎﻗﺃ ﻲﺘﻟﺍ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ
judicial or labor disputes that might materially affect the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻱﺩﺎﻣ ﺮﺛﺍ ﺎﻬﻟ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺘﻟﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻋ
Company's financial position, whereby the Commission
،ﺕﺎﻋﺍﺰﻨﻟﺍ ﻭﺃ ﻯﻭﺎﻋﺪﻟﺍ ﻚﻠﺗ ﻦﻋ ﻑﺍﻭ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﺑ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻊﻣ
must be provided with a thorough report about such
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺰﻛﺮﻣﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﺤﺑﺭ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻊﻗﻮﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺎﻫﺮﺛﺃﻭ
proceedings or disputes, and their expected impact on the
Company's profitability and financial position
On 14/03/2024, our company owned a plot of land that
ﺔﻧﻮﻫﺮﻣ ﺖﻧﺎﻛ ﺽﺭﺃ ﺔﻌﻄﻗ ﺎﻨﺘﻛﺮﺷ ﺖﻜﻠﻤﺗ 2024/03/14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
was mortgaged for the debt of one of its clients, through a
ﻖﻳﺮﻃ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻌﻄﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻟﺎﺣﻹﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻣ ،ﺎﻬﺋﻼﻤﻋ ﺪﺣﺃ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻳﺪﻣ ﺀﺎﻘﻟ
final referral through the court. The value estimated by
ﻲﻓ ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 695,262 ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺀﺍﺮﺒﺧ ﺮﻳﺪﻘﺗ ﺔﻤﻴﻗ ﻎﻠﺒﺗﻭ ﺔﻤﻜﺤﻤﻟﺍ
the court's experts is 695,262 dinars, while the client's
.ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ 449,200 ﺎﻬﺘﻤﻴﻗ ﻎﻠﺒﺗ ﻞﻴﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻧﻮﻳﺪﻣ ﻥﺃ ﻦﻴﺣ
debt amounts to 449,200 dinars.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ
ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
