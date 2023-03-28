Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAIF   JO3128211013

DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

(DAIF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
0.2200 JOD    0.00%
07:29aDar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : G.a (daif) 2023 03 28
PU
03/26Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Disclosure (DAIF) 2023 03 26
PU
03/14Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2023 03 14
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance : G.A (DAIF) 2023 03 28

03/28/2023 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

Date: 28-03-2023 01:51:53 PM

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

PM 01:51:53 2023-03-28 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

The Board of Directors of DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 01:00 on 30-04-2023 at Zoom Technology to discuss the following matters:

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ -30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻡﻭﺯ ﺔﻴﻨﻘﺗ ﻲﻓ 01:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-04 :ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was held on 14-04-2022

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2022-04-14 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its future plans

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the members of the Board of Directors

.ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year, and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance plc published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 11:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE
07:29aDar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : G.a (daif) 2023 03 28
PU
03/26Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Disclosure (DAIF) 2023 03 26
PU
03/14Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2023 03 14
PU
03/08Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2023 03 08
PU
02/23Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2023 02 23
PU
02/19Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2023 02 19
PU
02/12Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2023 02 12
PU
02/01Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2023 02 01
PU
01/25Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2023 01 25
PU
01/25Dar Al Aman For Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2023 01 25
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 -0,17 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net income 2021 -0,42 M -0,60 M -0,60 M
Net cash 2021 0,35 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,52 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,57x
EV / Sales 2021 -24,3x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE
Duration : Period :
Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nabil Mohammad Abdulrahman Mazaq Chief Executive Officer
Said Mohammad Hassan Al-Masoud Chairman
Mohammed Abdel Rahim Azimgina Manager-Legal & Administration
Mohammad Ismail Mohammad Atiyeh Independent Non-Executive Director
Farouq Mohammed Mrad Mrad Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE-4.35%5
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-14.94%41 013
ORIX CORPORATION0.92%19 026
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-13.82%12 377
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.78%7 168
SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED-12.33%5 506
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer