DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC

ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

FINANCE

AM 10:59:08 2023-09-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 02-09-2023 10:59:08 AM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

Kindly be informed that Al Amoud Real Estate

ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺩﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

Development Company purchased/sold on the 31-08-

ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-08-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

2023 shares from company DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10060)ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ

FINANCE(10060).

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

9.46%

1513721

100

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

100

1513721

9.46%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's

(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ

capital)

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ

ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

manager assistant

ﻱﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺪﻋﺎﺴﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

