DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC
ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
FINANCE
AM 09:19:27 2023-10-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 29-10-2023 09:19:27 AM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that Al Amoud Real Estate
ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻱﺭﺎﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﻮﻄﺘﻠﻟ ﺩﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
Development Company purchased/sold on the 26-10-
ﻞﻳﻮﻤﺘﻠﻟ ﻥﺎﻣﻷﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-10-26 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
2023 shares from company DAR AL AMAN FOR ISLAMIC
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10060)ﻲﻣﻼﺳﻹﺍ
FINANCE(10060).
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
9.46%
1514021
50
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
50
1514021
9.46%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Major Shareholder (owns 5% or more of the company's
(ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺱﺍﺭ ﻦﻣ ﺮﺜﻛﺍ %5 ﻚﻠﻤﻳ) ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺭﺎﺒﻛ
capital)
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ
ﻲﻧﻮﻤﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﻬﻳﺍ :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
manager assistant
ﻱﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺪﻋﺎﺴﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
