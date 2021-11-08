Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )
Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn
|
Element List
|
Current Quarter
|
Similar quarter for previous year
|
%Change
|
Previous Quarter
|
% Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
595.41
|
391.24
|
52.185
|
567.76
|
4.87
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
216.52
|
161.64
|
33.951
|
207.73
|
4.231
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
158.2
|
119.34
|
32.562
|
162.86
|
-2.861
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
25.17
|
-18.59
|
-
|
22.44
|
12.165
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
25.17
|
-18.59
|
-
|
22.44
|
12.165
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Current Period
|
Similar period for previous year
|
%Change
|
Sales/Revenue
|
1,718.01
|
1,448.6
|
18.597
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
628.79
|
477.72
|
31.623
|
Operational Profit (Loss)
|
488.23
|
353.66
|
38.05
|
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax
|
76.13
|
4.19
|
1,716.945
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
76.13
|
4.19
|
1,716.945
|
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity)
|
19,102.31
|
19,013.68
|
0.466
|
Profit (Loss) per Share
|
0.07
|
0.004
|
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is
|
The increase in net income is mainly due to higher property sale. The increase in operating expenses, decrease in lease revenue and the lower non-operating income from Islamic Murabaha deposit were fully off-set with the decrease in finance cost and the increase in share of income from associates and further impacted the net income.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is
|
The increase in net income is mainly due to higher property sale. The increase in operating expenses were fully off-set with the decrease in finance cost and the increase in share of income from associates and further impacted the net income.
|
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is
|
The increase in net income is mainly due to higher property sale. The decrease in lease revenue, increase in operating cost and the lower non-operating income from Islamic Murabaha deposit were fully off-set with increase in share of income from associates and further impacted the net income.
|
Statement of the type of external auditor's report
|
Unmodified conclusion
|
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion
|
None
|
Reclassification of Comparison Items
|
None
|
Additional Information
|
None
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.
Disclaimer
Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Company SJSC published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 05:47:08 UTC.