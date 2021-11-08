Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The increase in net income is mainly due to higher property sale. The increase in operating expenses, decrease in lease revenue and the lower non-operating income from Islamic Murabaha deposit were fully off-set with the decrease in finance cost and the increase in share of income from associates and further impacted the net income.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The increase in net income is mainly due to higher property sale. The increase in operating expenses were fully off-set with the decrease in finance cost and the increase in share of income from associates and further impacted the net income.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The increase in net income is mainly due to higher property sale. The decrease in lease revenue, increase in operating cost and the lower non-operating income from Islamic Murabaha deposit were fully off-set with increase in share of income from associates and further impacted the net income.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion None

Reclassification of Comparison Items None