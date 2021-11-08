Log in
Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

11/08/2021
Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 595.41 391.24 52.185 567.76 4.87
Gross Profit (Loss) 216.52 161.64 33.951 207.73 4.231
Operational Profit (Loss) 158.2 119.34 32.562 162.86 -2.861
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 25.17 -18.59 - 22.44 12.165
Total Comprehensive Income 25.17 -18.59 - 22.44 12.165
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 1,718.01 1,448.6 18.597
Gross Profit (Loss) 628.79 477.72 31.623
Operational Profit (Loss) 488.23 353.66 38.05
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 76.13 4.19 1,716.945
Total Comprehensive Income 76.13 4.19 1,716.945
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 19,102.31 19,013.68 0.466
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.07 0.004
All figures are in (Millions) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The increase in net income is mainly due to higher property sale. The increase in operating expenses, decrease in lease revenue and the lower non-operating income from Islamic Murabaha deposit were fully off-set with the decrease in finance cost and the increase in share of income from associates and further impacted the net income.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The increase in net income is mainly due to higher property sale. The increase in operating expenses were fully off-set with the decrease in finance cost and the increase in share of income from associates and further impacted the net income.
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The increase in net income is mainly due to higher property sale. The decrease in lease revenue, increase in operating cost and the lower non-operating income from Islamic Murabaha deposit were fully off-set with increase in share of income from associates and further impacted the net income.
Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion None
Reclassification of Comparison Items None
Additional Information None

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Company SJSC published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 05:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 931 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 5 551 M 1 480 M 1 480 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 530 M 2 807 M 2 807 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 100%
Chart DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,75 SAR
Average target price 10,05 SAR
Spread / Average Target 3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anand Raheja Chief Executive Officer
Philip Antony Chief Financial Officer
Yousef Abdullah Shelash Al-Shelash Chairman
Kolood Al-Gofaily Chief Operating Officer
Laura Al-Ruzaig Head-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY12.59%2 807
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.30%38 455
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.66%26 330
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.09%26 063
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.97%23 003
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-22.63%22 897