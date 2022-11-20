Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4300   SA11U0S23612

DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

(4300)
  Report
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-16
13.22 SAR   +1.54%
02:53aSaudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan signs deal with Trump family for Oman project
RE
11/14Transcript : Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 14, 2022
CI
11/10Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan signs deal with Trump family for Oman project

11/20/2022 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks by 40 Wall Street, also known as the Trump Building, in New York City

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian real estate developer Dar Al Arkan said it signed an agreement with former U.S. President Donald Trump's company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas.

The regulatory statement issued on Sunday did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement with the Trump Organization, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world.

The Aida project, a joint venture with Oman Tourism Development Company, will include Trump residential villas, a hotel and a golf course built near Muscat and would take over a decade to complete, the Dar Al Arkan filing said.

Trump had handed control of the business to his sons while in office.

He enjoyed close ties with Gulf states during his tenure as president, including Saudi Arabia which has invested $2 billion with a firm of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and former aide, incorporated after Trump left office.

The Trump Organization has two golf properties in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East's financial and tourism hub, in partnership with property developer Damac.

Trump, who has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, launched a bid on Nov. 15 to regain the presidency in 2024.

($1 = 3.7580 riyals)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Hadeel Al Sayegh


© Reuters 2022
All news about DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
02:53aSaudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan signs deal with Trump family for Oman project
RE
11/14Transcript : Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, Q3 2022 Earnings C..
CI
11/10Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qua..
CI
10/20Certain Ordinary Shares of Saudi Home Loans Company are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
08/30Transcript : Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, Q2 2022 Earnings C..
CI
08/29Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
06/29Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/19Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
04/20Saudi Home Loans Company has completed an IPO in the amount of SAR 600 million.
CI
03/30Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 723 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 148 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 14 278 M 3 799 M 3 799 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 100%
Chart DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,22 SAR
Average target price 9,42 SAR
Spread / Average Target -28,7%
Managers and Directors
Anand Raheja Chief Executive Officer
Philip Antony Chief Financial Officer
Yousef Abdullah Shelash Al-Shelash Chairman
Kolood Al-Gofaily Chief Operating Officer
Laura Al-Ruzaig Head-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAR AL ARKAN REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY31.41%3 799
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.54%33 800
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.91%29 624
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.4.01%26 862
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.38%26 178
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.58%21 556