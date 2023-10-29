DAR AL DAWA DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: DAR AL DAWA DEVELOPMENT &
ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
INVESTMENT
PM 12:55:10 2023-10-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Date: 29-10-2023 12:55:10 PM
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
Kindly be informed that MR KHALED ABEDAL HAMEED
ﺪﻗ ﺏﺮﺣ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﻤﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
MAHMOUD HARB purchased/sold on the 24-10-2023
ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-10-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ
shares from company DAR AL DAWA DEVELOPMENT &
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10141)ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ
INVESTMENT(10141).
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.223%
78210
1000
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
1000
78210
0.223%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Executive Management
ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Samer Malkawi
Samer Malkawi :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Senior Accountant
ﻲﺴﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺳﺎﺤﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
