DAR AL DAWA DEVELOPMENT & INVESTMENT

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: DAR AL DAWA DEVELOPMENT &

ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

INVESTMENT

PM 12:55:10 2023-10-29 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Date: 29-10-2023 12:55:10 PM

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

Kindly be informed that MR KHALED ABEDAL HAMEED

ﺪﻗ ﺏﺮﺣ ﺩﻮﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻴﻤﺤﻟﺍ ﺪﺒﻋ ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

MAHMOUD HARB purchased/sold on the 24-10-2023

ﺔﻴﻤﻨﺘﻠﻟ ﺀﺍﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺭﺍﺩ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023-10-24 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ

shares from company DAR AL DAWA DEVELOPMENT &

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10141)ﺭﺎﻤﺜﺘﺳﻻﺍﻭ

INVESTMENT(10141).

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.223%

78210

1000

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

1000

78210

0.223%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Executive Management

ﺔﻳﺬﻴﻔﻨﺗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Samer Malkawi

Samer Malkawi :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Senior Accountant

ﻲﺴﻴﺋﺭ ﺐﺳﺎﺤﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

