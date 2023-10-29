Dar Al Dawa Development and Investment Company PSC is a Jordan-based pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and consumer health products. The Company's main activities are producing medical, chemical and pharmaceutical products, and importing pharmaceutical products. The Company operates an integrated network of 11 manufacturing facilities spread across Jordan, Middle East and North Africa region, as well as Romania. Its Pharmaceutical Development Unit focuses on the process developing of various dosage forms including tablets, capsules, liquids, dry suspensions, suppositories, creams, ointments, gels, parenterals, ophthalmic and nasal preparations. The Analytical Research unit engages in the analytical method development, validation, physiochemical characterization and stability studies.

Sector Pharmaceuticals