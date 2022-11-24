Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange : CHARTERD FINANCIAL ANALYST LEVEL I PREP COURSE

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange PLC

3rd Floor, NHC Corporate Office, Kambarage House, 6 Ufukoni Street, P.O. Box 70081, Dar es Salaam Tel: +255 22 2123983 /

2128522; Fax: + 255 22 2133849;

Email: info@dse.co.tz; Website: www.dse.co.tz

Our Ref. No: DSE/001/CFA 24th November 2022

INVITATION TO ATTEND CHARTERD FINANCIAL ANALYST (CFA) LEVEL I PREP

COURSE

The DSE Academy in partnership with CFA East Africa Society will conduct joint trainings for CFA level 1 exams from 09th January 2023 to 28th April 2022 (15 weeks) at the DSE Premise. The CFA Program provides a strong foundation of advanced investment analysis and real-world portfolio management skills. The Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) credential is the most respected and recognized investment management designation in the world.

Who Should Attend?

Portfolio Managers , Research Analysts , Financial Modelling Analysts , Investment Officers , Investment Bankers, Risk Managers , Financial Analysts, Accountants, Investment advisors, Investment Bankers, Investor Relations officers, Fund Managers, employees of securities brokerage firms, Mutual funds, Hedge funds, Pension Funds Managers, Insurance companies, University Students and any other interested party.

Training Fee

Participants attending are required to pay a fee of TZS 2,350,000/=

A special early bird discount of 15% Will be offered to those who will pay the training fee before 1st January 2023. All Registration fees are 18% VAT inclusive.

Fees payment

All participants who register should remit funds to DAR ES SALAAM STOCK EXCHANGE at CRDB Bank, Tower Branch ,TZS A/C no. 0150390527302

Participation

Kindly confirm participation by filling the online application form. For any enquiry please call us Through +255222128983 or send us email to: Bross@dse.co.tz / info@dse.co.tz

Yours sincerely,

DAR ES SALAAM STOCK EXCHANGE

Brighton Ross Kinemo ACSI.

For: CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER