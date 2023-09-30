Company from the province of Punjab to the

members of the Company be and is hereby

of Pakistan, the consent and approval of the

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below (delete as appropriate);

Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)

Ballot paper for voting through post for the Special Resolution at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Saturday 30, 2023 at 9.30 a.m. at Company's Registered Office, Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited House No 37, Street No 14, Cavalry Ground Lahore Cantt.

the members of the Company, be and is hereby accorded to amend and substitute Clause II of the Memorandum of Association of the Company as follows:

"REGISTERED OFFICE: The Registered Office of the Company will be situated in the province of Sindh, Pakistan."

5 FURTHER RESOLVED, that the consent and

approval be and is hereby accorded under Section 199 of the Companies Act, 2017 and the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Under takings) Regulations, 2017 to ratify the investment in Super Bird (Pvt) Limited amounting to Rs. 3.5 million already made and recovered, in full, along with markup for the sake of good corporate governance

Instructions for the Poll

Please indicate your vote by ticking the relevant box. In case both the boxes are marked, your poll shall be treated as "rejected". The signature on the ballot paper shall match with the signature on CNIC. In case the signatures do not match, your poll shall be treated as "rejected".

Signature of Shareholder(s)

Place: Lahore

Date:

NOTES:

Duly filled postal ballot should be sent to the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Registered Office of the Company situated at Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited, House No 37, Street No 14, Cavalry Ground, Lahore Cantt., or email at abidamukhtar@gmail.com Copy of CNIC should be enclosed with the postal ballot form. Postal ballot forms should reach the Chairman of the meeting on or before close of business (i.e. 5 p.m.) on September 29, 2023. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting. Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC. Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected. In case of representative of a body corporate, corporation or Federal Government, the ballot paper form must be accompanied by a copy of the CNIC of an authorized person, an attested copy of Board Resolution / Power of Attorney / Authorization Letter etc., in accordance with Section(s) 138 or 139 of the Companies Act, 2017, as applicable, unless these have already been submitted along with Proxy Form. In case of foreign body corporate, all documents must be attested by the Consulate General of Pakistan having jurisdiction over the member.jan

