Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills : Quarterly Accounts for the Nine Months Period Ended 2022-03-31

Condensed Interim

Un-Audited Financial Statements For the Nine months period ended

March 31, 2022

CONTENTS

Company Information 03

Director's Review 04

Condensed Interim Balance Sheet 06

Condensed Interim Profit or Loss 07

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income 08

Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement 09

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity 10

Notes to and forming part of Condensed Interim 11 Financial Information

COMPANY INFORMATION

Board of DirectorsAudit committee

Mr. Faisal Mukhtar Ms. Abida Mukhtar Mrs. Nilofar Mukhtar

Mrs. Mahwesh Faisal Mukhtar Mr. Muhammad Gul Nawaz Mr. Muhammad Yousaf Mr. Ejaz Hussain

Mr. Muhammad Gul Nawaz Mrs. Mahwesh Faisal Mukhtar Mrs. Nilofar MukhtarChairperson & Director Chief Executive OfficerChairman Member Member

HR & Remuneration

Committee

Mr. Muhammad Yousaf

Mrs. Mahwesh Faisal Mukhtar Mrs. Nilofar MukhtarChairman Member Member

Chief Financial Officer

Company SecretaryShare RegistrarAuditors

Mr. Shahid Amin ChaudhryM/s. Corplink (Pvt) Ltd.

Wing Arcade, 1-K, Commercial Model Town, Lahore.

Tel: 042-35839182, 35869037

M/s Rizwan & Co. Chartered Accountants

Bankers

Registered Office

Meezan Bank Limited JS Bank LimitedH.No. 37, Street No.14, Cavalry Ground, Lahore-Cantt.

Phones: (042) 36610643-44

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of Dar es Salaam Textile Mills Limited ("the Company") take pleasure in presenting the Nine Month Accounts for the period 31st March 2022.

Outlook

With regards to the Company, the management is continuing to work on its alternate business plan. As discussed in our half yearly report, the management was able to sell its land and building. The management is currently utilising its receipt to settle its liabilities and has successfully managed to pay off a substantial part of its liabilities. Over the next three to five months, the Company will continue to discharge its liabilities, implement the alternate business plan and reinvest the proceed towards higher yielding investments.

The Company is in process to change its name to DTM Real Estate Limited and is hopeful to be able to fulfil its regulatory requirements over the next few months. The management is hopeful and excited to start a new line of business that yields beneficial returns to the Company and its Shareholders.

The Company earned net profit of PKR 274.8 million for the period ended March

31st

2022, with EPS of PKR 3.43 per share vis-à-vis net profit of PKR 1.56 million and EPS of PKR 0.02 per share in the corresponding period.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Abida Mukhtar

Chief Executive Officer