Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSML   PK0052701015

DAR ES SALAAM TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED

(DSML)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  04-19
11.00 PKR    0.00%
04:25aDAR ES SALAAM TEXTILE MILLS : Quarterly Accounts for the Nine Months Period Ended 2022-03-31
PU
04/05DAR ES SALAAM TEXTILE MILLS : Quarterly Progress Report
PU
03/03Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills : Quarterly Accounts for the Nine Months Period Ended 2022-03-31

04/28/2022 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Condensed Interim

Un-Audited Financial Statements For the Nine months period ended

March 31, 2022

CONTENTS

Company Information 03

Director's Review 04

Condensed Interim Balance Sheet 06

Condensed Interim Profit or Loss 07

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income 08

Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement 09

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity 10

Notes to and forming part of Condensed Interim 11 Financial Information

COMPANY INFORMATION

Board of DirectorsAudit committee

Mr. Faisal Mukhtar Ms. Abida Mukhtar Mrs. Nilofar Mukhtar

Mrs. Mahwesh Faisal Mukhtar Mr. Muhammad Gul Nawaz Mr. Muhammad Yousaf Mr. Ejaz Hussain

Mr. Muhammad Gul Nawaz Mrs. Mahwesh Faisal Mukhtar Mrs. Nilofar MukhtarChairperson & Director Chief Executive OfficerChairman Member Member

HR & Remuneration

Committee

Mr. Muhammad Yousaf

Mrs. Mahwesh Faisal Mukhtar Mrs. Nilofar MukhtarChairman Member Member

Chief Financial Officer

Company SecretaryShare RegistrarAuditors

Mr. Shahid Amin ChaudhryM/s. Corplink (Pvt) Ltd.

Wing Arcade, 1-K, Commercial Model Town, Lahore.

Tel: 042-35839182, 35869037

M/s Rizwan & Co. Chartered Accountants

Bankers

Registered Office

Meezan Bank Limited JS Bank LimitedH.No. 37, Street No.14, Cavalry Ground, Lahore-Cantt.

Phones: (042) 36610643-44

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of Dar es Salaam Textile Mills Limited ("the Company") take pleasure in presenting the Nine Month Accounts for the period 31st March 2022.

Outlook

With regards to the Company, the management is continuing to work on its alternate business plan. As discussed in our half yearly report, the management was able to sell its land and building. The management is currently utilising its receipt to settle its liabilities and has successfully managed to pay off a substantial part of its liabilities. Over the next three to five months, the Company will continue to discharge its liabilities, implement the alternate business plan and reinvest the proceed towards higher yielding investments.

The Company is in process to change its name to DTM Real Estate Limited and is hopeful to be able to fulfil its regulatory requirements over the next few months. The management is hopeful and excited to start a new line of business that yields beneficial returns to the Company and its Shareholders.

The Company earned net profit of PKR 274.8 million for the period ended March

31st

2022, with EPS of PKR 3.43 per share vis-à-vis net profit of PKR 1.56 million and EPS of PKR 0.02 per share in the corresponding period.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Abida Mukhtar

Chief Executive Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAR ES SALAAM TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
04:25aDAR ES SALAAM TEXTILE MILLS : Quarterly Accounts for the Nine Months Period Ended 2022-03-..
PU
04/05DAR ES SALAAM TEXTILE MILLS : Quarterly Progress Report
PU
03/03Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
2021Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
2021Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Ju..
CI
2021Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ende..
CI
2021Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
2020Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Ju..
CI
2020Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited Announces Change of Chief Executive Officer
CI
2020Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 21,1 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net Debt 2021 275 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 88,0 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart DAR ES SALAAM TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAR ES SALAAM TEXTILE MILLS LIMITED-4.35%0
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-15.44%9 391
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-6.21%1 634
ZHE JIANG TAIHUA NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-40.45%1 183
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-10.39%1 080
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.-22.54%918