Dar Es Salaam Textile Mills : Quarterly Accounts for the Nine Months Period Ended 2022-03-31

Condensed Interim
Un-Audited Financial Statements For the Nine months period ended
March 31, 2022
CONTENTS
Company Information 03
Director's Review 04
Condensed Interim Balance Sheet 06
Condensed Interim Profit or Loss 07
Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income 08
Condensed Interim Cash Flow Statement 09
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity 10
Notes to and forming part of Condensed Interim 11 Financial Information
COMPANY INFORMATION
Board of DirectorsAudit committee
Mr. Faisal Mukhtar Ms. Abida Mukhtar Mrs. Nilofar Mukhtar
Mrs. Mahwesh Faisal Mukhtar Mr. Muhammad Gul Nawaz Mr. Muhammad Yousaf Mr. Ejaz Hussain
Mr. Muhammad Gul Nawaz Mrs. Mahwesh Faisal Mukhtar Mrs. Nilofar MukhtarChairperson & Director Chief Executive OfficerChairman Member Member
HR & Remuneration
Committee
Mr. Muhammad Yousaf
Mrs. Mahwesh Faisal Mukhtar Mrs. Nilofar MukhtarChairman Member Member
Chief Financial Officer
Company SecretaryShare RegistrarAuditors
Mr. Shahid Amin ChaudhryM/s. Corplink (Pvt) Ltd.
Wing Arcade, 1-K, Commercial Model Town, Lahore.
Tel: 042-35839182, 35869037
M/s Rizwan & Co. Chartered Accountants
Bankers
Registered Office
Meezan Bank Limited JS Bank LimitedH.No. 37, Street No.14, Cavalry Ground, Lahore-Cantt.
Phones: (042) 36610643-44
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors of Dar es Salaam Textile Mills Limited ("the Company") take pleasure in presenting the Nine Month Accounts for the period 31st March 2022.
Outlook
With regards to the Company, the management is continuing to work on its alternate business plan. As discussed in our half yearly report, the management was able to sell its land and building. The management is currently utilising its receipt to settle its liabilities and has successfully managed to pay off a substantial part of its liabilities. Over the next three to five months, the Company will continue to discharge its liabilities, implement the alternate business plan and reinvest the proceed towards higher yielding investments.
The Company is in process to change its name to DTM Real Estate Limited and is hopeful to be able to fulfil its regulatory requirements over the next few months. The management is hopeful and excited to start a new line of business that yields beneficial returns to the Company and its Shareholders.
The Company earned net profit of PKR 274.8 million for the period ended March
31st
2022, with EPS of PKR 3.43 per share vis-à-vis net profit of PKR 1.56 million and EPS of PKR 0.02 per share in the corresponding period.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Abida Mukhtar
Chief Executive Officer
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.