Dar Global launches USD2.4 billion luxury golf development in Oman

(Alliance News) - Dar Global PLC on Tuesday announced the launch of sales for a mixed-use gated community located in Muscat, Oman called Aida, featuring a "Trump golf course".

The luxury international real estate developer said Aida is a joint development project between Dar Global and the Oman Tourist Development Co, spanning over 3.4 million square metres and "offer[ing] the ultimate luxury golf, residential and hospitality experiences".

Its gross development value is USD2.4 billion, with phased construction taking place over ten years, Dar Global said.

Aida will feature residential units, including luxury villas, apartments, an exclusive hotel and serviced apartments, alongside various amenities, including a "world-class luxury golf club", restaurants, retail outlets and a fitness centre.

"We are delighted to launch sales for Aida, which is set to become a landmark development in Oman. Aida offers unparalleled luxury living and exceptional golfing experiences, and we are confident that it will attract investors and homebuyers worldwide," said Dar Global Chief Executive Officer Ziad El Chaar.

Shares in Dar Global were quoted at USD3.80 on Tuesday afternoon. The company listed on the London Main Market at the end of February at USD3.33 per share.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.