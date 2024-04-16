Darat Jordan Holdings PSC (Darat) is a Jordan-based public shareholding Company engaged in several investment activities across different business sectors. The Company is active in four business segments: the Land Development segment is engaged in the purchase of land for the development and sale; the Electromechanical Sales segment focuses on the sale and installation of central air conditioners; the Financial Investment segment focuses on the investment in shares and in associated companies, and the Consulting segment provides consultancy services. The Company focuses on the investment in the economic, financial, industrial, commercial, agricultural, real estate, touristic and services sectors. As of December 31, 2011, the Companyâs subsidiaries included, among others, Darat Jordanian Reef Real Estate Company and Darat for Financial Development and Administration.