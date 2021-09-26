General Announcement::ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 703 OF THE LISTING MANUAL

DARCO WATER TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No. 200106732C)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 703 OF THE LISTING MANUAL

UPDATE ON LEGAL MATTERS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARY, WUHAN KAIDI

WATER SERVICES CO., LTD.

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 The Board of Directors (the "Directors" or the "Board") of Darco Water Technologies Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, collectively, the "Group") refers to the

Company's previous announcements on 6 November 2020 and 3 August 2021 (the "Previous Announcements") in relation to, inter alia, the following:

the letter of demand (the " China Construction Letter of Demand ") issued by the

Company's subsidiary, Wuhan Kaidi Water Services Co., Ltd. (" WHKD "), to China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd. ( 中建三局集团有限公司 ) (" China Construction ") in respect of claims made for engineering work done provided by WHKD under the Yinchuan Project ( 银 川 项 目 ) (the " China Construction Engineering Claim "); the letter of demand (the " Tai Shan Letter of Demand ") issued by WHKD to Tai Shan Group Co., Ltd ( 泰山集团股份有限公司 ) (" Tai Shan ") in respect of claims made for overdue accounts receivables for engineering services provided by WHKD to Tai Shan (the " Tai Shan Claim "); the letter of demand (the " KTYX Letter of Demand ") issued by WHKD against Kuitun Yuanxin Sewage Treatment Co., Ltd ( 奎屯源鑫污水处理有限公司 ) (" KTYX ") in respect

of claims made for overdue accounts receivables for installation and related technical services provided by WHKD to KTYX under the Kuitun Tianbei New District sewage treatment plant project ( 奎屯天北新区污水处理厂项目 ) (the " KTYX Claim "); and the civil complaint (the " Civil Complaint ") lodged by WHKD against China Construction in respect of claims by WHKD against China Construction for overdue accounts receivables for equipment supply services provided by WHKD to China Construction under the Yinchuan Binhe New Area Sewage Treatment Plant Phase I Project ( 银川滨河新区污水处理厂一期工程项目污水处理设备采购买卖合同 ) (the

" China Construction Equipment Claim "),

(collectively, the "WHKD Legal Matters").

1.2 The Board wishes to update shareholders on the status of the WHKD Legal Matters.

Unless otherwise defined, all terms and references used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements.

1