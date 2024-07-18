Chuy's Holdings Acquisition
July 18, 2024
1
CRITERIA
- Full-servicedining
- Healthy brand with strong guest appeal
- Can grow faster than long-term framework
- Able to impact Darden's performance over time
Strategic Portfolio Fit
Casual dining brand with a differentiated offering that is the full-service leader in the Mexican category
Strong business model and attractive unit economics with high guest loyalty
Ample runway for new restaurant growth
Over $450 million annual revenue and $59 million in Transaction Adjusted EBITDA1
1 A reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures can be found in the Additional Information section of this presentation.
3
1
Mission
4
Competitive Advantages
1
Driving
Philosophy
9
Iconic
Brands
A full-service restaurant company with …
Be financially successful through great people consistently delivering outstanding
food, drinks and service in an inviting atmosphere making every guest loyal.
Significant
Extensive
Rigorous
Results-
Scale
Data & Insights
Strategic Planning
Oriented Culture
Back-To-Basics
Culinary
Attentive
Engaging
Integrated
Innovation
Service
Atmosphere
Marketing
& Execution
4
Chuy's Strengthens Our Winning Strategy
- Strengthens our Four Competitive Advantages
- Significant Scale
- Extensive Data & Insights
- Rigorous Strategic Planning
- Results-OrientedCulture
- Shares similar Back-to-Basics Operating Philosophy and Passion for our People
- Complements our Portfolio of Iconic Brands
5
The Acquisition of Chuy's Allows Us to Enter the Fast-Growing
Full-Service Mexican Category With the Market Leader
Mexican Cuisine Is One Of the Fastest Growing Categories 1…
…And Chuy's Is the Largest Casual Dining Player 1
Year-over-Year Sales % Change
2023 Sales of Top Five Mexican Full-Service Restaurant Chains
($ in millions)
9.6%
9.4%
453 2
~1.6x the #2
8.5%
Player
6.2%
5.4%
292
4.7%
4.9%
248
4.1%
3.9%
187
151
2022
2023
2024
SportsBar
Italian Pizza
Mexican
- 2024 Technomic Report (Top 1500 Chain Forecasting Insights)
- Reflects adjusted revenue. A reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures can be found in the Additional Information section of this presentation.
6
Significant Opportunity for Additional Unit Growth
Across Existing andNew Markets
1011 Total Company-Owned Restaurants
4
6
3
5
6
4
8
3
4
1
1
2
2
44
8
1 Includes restaurant openings and closures subsequent to Chuy's 2024 Q1 10-Q filing.
7
Chuy's: A Tex-Mex Original
8
Attractive Deal Terms
- Price of $37.50 per share
- All-cashtransaction with enterprise value of approximately $605 million
- Purchase multiple of 10.3x LTM March 2024 Transaction Adjusted EBITDA1 and 8.2x inclusive of run-rate synergies
- Expected to close in later half of Darden's fiscal second quarter, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and a 30-day"go-shop" period
- Received unanimous approval from both boards of directors
- Committed to maintaining investment grade credit profile
- Sufficient liquidity and debt capacity
- Pro forma Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR at low end of targeted 2.0x to 2.5x range2
- A reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures can be found in the Additional Information section of this presentation.
- Adjusted Debt = funded debt + 6x minimum annual leases, Adjusted EBITDAR = EBITDA + minimum annual lease addback.
9
Chuy's At-A-Glance
Attractive Restaurant Economics at Scale
$451 Million
Total Adjusted Sales1
$19
Average Check
~20%
Restaurant-Level EBITDA1
101
Company Owned Restaurants2
$4.5 Million
Average Unit Volume
$59 Million
Transaction Adjusted EBITDA1
Note: All financials quoted are Trailing Twelve Months as of March 31, 2024.
- A reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures can be found in the Additional Information section of this presentation.
- Includes restaurant openings and closures subsequent to Chuy's 2024 Q1 10-Q filing.
10
