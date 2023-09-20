Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure Disclosed in Fiscal 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting
Fiscal 2023 EBITDA
(in millions)
2023
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations
$983.5
Interest, Net
81.3
Income Tax Expense
137.0
Depreciation and Amortization
387.8
EBITDA
$1,589.6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Darden Restaurants Inc. published this content on 20 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2023 21:44:02 UTC.