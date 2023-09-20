Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure Disclosed in Fiscal 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Fiscal 2023 EBITDA

(in millions)

2023

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations

$983.5

Interest, Net

81.3

Income Tax Expense

137.0

Depreciation and Amortization

387.8

EBITDA

$1,589.6

