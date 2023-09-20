Darden Restaurants, Inc. specializes in owning and operating restaurants. As of 29/05/2022, the group had 1,867 owned restaurants (of which 1,859 in the United States and 8 in Canada) and 60 franchised restaurants, distributed by name between Olive Garden (919, including 8 in Canada and 24 in Latin America), LongHorn Steakhouse (564), Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (176), Yard House (85), The Capital Grille (64), Seasons 52 (45), Bahama Breeze (43), Eddie V's (28) and The Capital Burger (3).